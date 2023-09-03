Zheng Qinwen joined Wang Xinyu in the US Open Round of 16, marking the first time in tournament history that two Chinese players have made the second week in New York.

NEW YORK -- No.23 Zheng Qinwen booked a spot in her first Round of 16 at the US Open on Saturday, defeating Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the third round. Along with No.53 Wang Xinyu, this marks the first time in US Open history that two Chinese women have advanced to the fourth round.

This is the second time this season that China has put two players into the fourth round. Zhang Shuai and Zhu Lin did it at the Australian Open.

On her way to her fourth-round debut, Zheng wowed the US Open crowd with some spectacular defense against Bronzetti.

Watch the point below:

After hiring veteran coach Wim Fissette during the grass season, Zheng captured her first Hologic WTA Tour title on the clay in Palermo. She nursed a shoulder issue through the hard-court swing, but Zheng has battled her way into the second week of a Slam for the second time in her career. To do it, Zheng has needed back-to-back three-set wins over Kaia Kanepi and Bronzetti.

Zheng will next face No.5 Ons Jabeur on Monday.

Joining Zheng in the second week is Wang Xinyu, who also came through back-to-back three-set matches -- beating Sara Sorribes Tormo and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova -- to make her first Slam Round of 16.

Wang, 21, came into the US Open at career-high singles and doubles rankings, at No.53 and No.25, respectively. It is no coincidence that Wang is experiencing the best season of her career after bringing on coach Miro Hrvatin at the end of last season. Wang has enjoyed the more collaborative dynamic with Hrvatin and her larger team, which has let her tap into her instincts.

"Last year was a real challenge for me," Wang said. "I found in the end that what coaches tell you is not always right. You need to listen more to how you feel. I'm sharing this because I want more players like me, young players coming from juniors, to know what you feel is the most important thing. Not what others are telling you.

"This year, I can be more focused on tennis, no more of these other things around me. It feels more relaxed, with more matches coming and being more familiar with high-level players."