We're down to the final singles match of the US Open. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the showdown between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff.

NEW YORK -- The US Open final is set. Soon-to-be World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka will face No.6 Coco Gauff on Championship Saturday (4 p.m. ET).

Here's what you need to know ahead of the last singles match of the fortnight:

When is the women's singles final?

The singles final will be played on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. ET

The doubles final will be played on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

The mixed doubles final will be played on Saturday, Sept.9 at noon.

What are the points and prize money at stake?

By making the US Open final, both Sabalenka and Gauff have assured themselves 1,300 ranking points and $1,500,000.

Saturday's champion will ultimately take home 2,000 ranking points and $3,000,000.

Sabalenka has already clinched the No.1 ranking after the tournament, taking the top spot from Iga Swiatek.

By making the final, Gauff will move up to No.5 after the tournament. If she wins the title, she will rise to a career-high No.3. Gauff previously hit a career-high at No.4 last October.

How did Sabalenka and Gauff get here?

Sabalenka has lost just one set across her six dominating wins. Until losing the first set to Madison Keys in the semifinals, Sabalenka lost more than three games in a set just once over the fortnight.

R1: Zanevska, 6-3, 6-2

R2: Burrage, 6-3, 6-2

R3: Burel, 6-1, 6-1

R16: [13] Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3

QF: [23] Zheng Qinwen, 6-1 6-4

SF: [17] Keys, 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5)

Into her first US Open final and second major final, Gauff has been the hottest player of the summer. Since her first-round loss at Wimbledon in June, Gauff has won 17 of her past 18 matches and is riding an 11-match win streak. She has already won the two biggest titles of her career this summer, a WTA 500 trophy in Washington D.C. and a WTA 1000 in Cincinnati.

Gauff has lost three sets on her way to Saturday's final.

R1: Siegemund, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

R2: Andreeva, 6-3, 6-2

R3: [32] Mertens, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

R16: Wozniacki, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

QF: [20] Ostapenko, 6-0, 6-2

SF: [10] Muchova, 6-4, 7-5

How do they stack up?

Gauff leads the head-to-head series 3-2, but Sabalenka won their only meeting this year. That match came at Indian Wells in the spring. Sabalenka won 6-4, 6-0.

What's at stake?

Saturday's final will feature two first-time US Open finalists. Before this year, Sabalenka's best result in New York came with two semifinal appearances in 2021 and 2022. Gauff had yet to progress past the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka is bidding to win the second major title of her career. With a win at the Australian Open in January, she is looking to become the first player to sweep the hard-court Slams in a single season since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

Sabalenka has won three titles this year, adding Adelaide 1 and Madrid to her Melbourne win. A title in New York would tie her for the tour lead in titles this year with Swiatek (4).

Gauff is playing in her second major final and looking for her first Slam title. She played her first Slam final at the 2022 French Open, losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Gauff, 19, is the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999. She is currently riding a career-best 11-match win streak. Her last loss came to No.3 Jessica Pegula in Montreal. A win would also tie her with Swiatek for the tour lead in titles, having already won Auckland, Washington D.C. and Cincinnati.

What are they saying?

Gauff: "This time around, I have been focusing more on myself and my expectations of myself. Not going on social media or listening to people who believe that I can or believe that I can't.

"So I have just been really focusing on myself. I really believe that now I have the maturity and ability to do it. You know, regardless of what happens on Saturday, I'm really proud of how I have been handling the last few weeks."

Sabalenka: "I think Australian Open final will definitely help me with all those emotions I went through in that final. I'll be different in this final. I know which kind of emotions to expect. I know how to handle them."

Gauff: "Definitely after Wimbledon, I wasn't expecting to do well, honestly, in this hard-court season, so I'm really proud of the way I have been able to turn this season around for me.

"I was really sort of thinking for offseason and preparing for next year. I still think I have a lot to improve, but yeah, 100 percent, I wasn't thinking those results would happen. Even after D.C., didn't think this would happen. Even after Cincy, didn't think this would happen. I'm really proud of myself, and like I said, there is still a long way to go."

Sabalenka: "She played much better than in that match in Indian Wells. She improved a lot. So it's a different player. We don't like really thinking about that match.

"Going into this final, I think I just have to focus on myself and prepare myself for another fight. No matter what, just keep fighting and keep playing my best and do my best. What else can you do? You just have to be there and you have to fight for it."