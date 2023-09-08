Aryna Sabalenka's comeback win over Madison Keys in the US Open semifinals was so sweet she had to celebrate it twice.

NEW YORK -- World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka has no idea how she turned around her match against Madison Keys in the US Open. She also, for a brief moment, didn't know that a deciding tiebreak at the US Open goes to 10 points.

Sabalenka found herself three points from defeat in the semifinals, trailing Keys by a set and a break. But the soon-to-be World No.1 steeled herself and reeled in Keys to win 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) to advance to her second major final and first in New York.

Sabalenka outlasts Keys to make first US Open final

In the third-set tiebreak, Sabalenka thought she won the match when a Keys forehand found the net at 6-3. Sabalenka dropped her racquet in celebration, only to suddenly realize she still had to win at least three more points to secure the victory.

At least she can laugh about it now.

Watch the moment below:

"It was crazy," Sabalenka said after the match. "I was all over the place. I was just, like, what can I do? She's playing unbelievable, just crushing everything. I'm not able to do anything, I had zero control in the match.

"You just have to keep trying, keep staying there, and keep pushing it. Maybe you'll be able to turn around this game. Lucky me, somehow magically, I don't know how I was able to turn around this game."