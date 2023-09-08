Coco Gauff has been spending her down time by watching 'My Hero Academia'. She showed off her speed in the US Open semifinals, besting Karolina Muchova not once but twice on Thursday night.

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff's court coverage is second to none, and she showed it on her way to her first US Open final.

Gauff bests Muchova to make second major final at US Open

Facing No.10 Karolina Muchova on Thursday night, Gauff raced out to a 5-1 lead in the opening set with a pitch-perfect opening six games.

On the first point of the 5-1 game, Gauff came up with something special. After being pulled wide to her backhand by Muchova's well-knifed volley, the 19-year-old raced to the corner and whipped a backhand pass down the line that landed flat on the baseline.

Watch the point below:

This winner from Coco Gauff! Whoa! pic.twitter.com/bE4G0yF5fv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2023

Gauff went on to hold off Muchova to take the opening set 6-4, but found herself in a dogfight in the second set. The Czech saved a match point and broke Gauff to get back on serve at 5-4 in the second set. But the World No.6 bested Muchova again in an entertaining all-court point in the very next game.

Watch the point below:

There it is! Point of the match! pic.twitter.com/6gYcKuTqvm — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

It took a gutsy, physical effort for Gauff to seal the 6-4, 7-5 win over Muchova to advance to her first US Open final.

After the match, she tipped her cap to her time watching Japanese anime "My Hero Academia" throughout the tournament, saluted Naomi Osaka, who was watching from the President's Box, and underlined her intention in New York: She's not done.

Watch her on-court interview below: