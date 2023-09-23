2018 US Open girls' champion Wang Xiyu lost just two games to Magda Linette to become the fourth Chinese champion at the Galaxy Holding Group Guangzhou Open.

Wang Xiyu captured her first Hologic WTA Tour title on Saturday after defeating Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette, 6-0, 6-2, in the final of the Galaxy Holding Group Guangzhou Open. The 22-year-old lost just one set on her way to her maiden win and became the fifth home-soil champion this season.

Entering the week ranked No.88, Wang became the fourth Chinese champion in Guangzhou, following in the footsteps of Wang Qiang (2018), Zhang Shuai (2013 and 2017) and Li Na (2004).

She is the third Chinese champion this season, after Zhu Lin (Hua Hin) and Zheng Qinwen (Palermo). This is the first time since 2006 that players from China won three titles in a season.

"It was very exciting and it's a very emotional moment because to play in this tournament, every player is really tough," Wang said on court. "It's so difficult to be here on the last day. I'm very happy to be here and I think I cannot say it because it's very emotional."

A dream becomes reality 🏆⭐️



Xiyu Wang captures her first-ever Hologic WTA Tour title on home soil! #GuangzhouOpen pic.twitter.com/1209Orct1p — wta (@WTA) September 23, 2023

Competing in her first WTA final, Wang was eyeing her first win over Linette. The Pole won their only prior meeting in the 2020 Hua Hin quarterfinals, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

With her heavy lefty forehand and precision serving, Wang dominated the opening frame of the match. She landed 84 percent of her first serves and never faced a break point. Along with her serving dominance, Wang hit eight winners to six unforced errors, while holding Linette to just four winners.

Wang continued her momentum in the early frames of the second set to build a 2-0 lead before Linette finally got on the board. After taking a medical timeout on the changeover, Linette secured a timely break to even the set at 2-2.

But Wang quickly snuffed out Linette's bid for a comeback. She overpowered Linette to break back immediately, this time with the aid of her backhand wing, and protected her lead through the finish to seal the championship after 80 minutes.

"I wanted a title from the first day, even when I started tennis," Wang said. "It was really a dream for me. I think there is going to be bigger tournaments, tougher matches waiting for me, and I'm just trying my best like I did this week."

Wang finished the match with 28 winners to 15 unforced errors, converting six of the 13 break points she earned. Linette was able to break once, but she was limited to just eight winners to 11 unforced errors.