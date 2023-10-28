CANCUN, Mexico -- It’s quite possible Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff could be the Hologic WTA Tour’s defining matchup going forward -- far, far into the future.

When Swiatek, 22, meets the 19-year-old Gauff Wednesday in a highly charged round-robin match at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals, it will be their 10th meeting. Swiatek has won eight of their nine previous matches.

“She’s definitely one of the best players ever and in our generation, too,” Gauff told reporters. “I mean, it’s something that I have to do better against her.”

Swiatek won the first seven matches against Gauff, but back in August the American sprung a three-set defeat on Swiatek in the Cincinnati semifinals, suggesting her learning curve was accelerating. Gauff went on to win her first major, the US Open, but earlier this month in Beijing Swiatek scored a 6-2, 6-3 semifinal victory. That result came with an asterisk, though, as Gauff was laboring with a right shoulder injury.

In the beginning, Swiatek and Gauff usually met in the early rounds but now that they’re ranked No.2 and No.3, respectively, it’s usually in the semifinals or finals. It could happen again here.

“The more I can play against her, the more I can get better,” Gauff said. “Hopefully, for this time I would love to get a W on the head-to-head. We could potentially play for our second time if we both keep doing well.

“At this rate, we probably will have the most matches ever at the end of our careers.”

The second round-robin singles matches in the Chetumal Group begin Wednesday at 5 p.m. local time.

[2] Iga Swiatek vs. [3] Coco Gauff, 5 p.m. local time

The case for Swiatek: The head-to-head dominance is impressive, with her eight wins all coming in straight sets. That’s something Swiatek can confidently carry into this match.

And she’s got to feel good after coming back to defeat Marketa Vondrousova 7-6(3), 6-0 in the first round-robin match. Swiatek was down 5-2, then won 10 of the last 11 games, plus the tiebreak.

A win here would put her in strong position to advance to the semifinals and mark her 10th victory this year over Top 10 players; the last player to do that in consecutive seasons was Serena Williams in 2013-14.

While Gauff will undoubtedly enjoy some support from the crowd, Swiatek seems to have the best following here.

“I even felt that two years ago in Guadalajara,” Swiatek said. “The support that we have here, it’s really amazing. I’m happy that so many Polish people came because I see them more and more every year in any place I go. It’s something that other players don’t have that much, so I’m really happy that I have this support.”

The case for Gauff: She needs to see that head-to-head record from a the-glass-is-half-full perspective -- that she and Swiatek have split the past two matches.

Gauff has another thing going for her, too. The relief that came from ending a 0-7 streak at the start of her WTA Finals experience with an emphatic 6-0, 6-1 win over Ons Jabeur.

“I played a really straightforward first set and second set,” Gauff said. “After the rain delay, I was just focused on keeping my foot on the gas pedal. I’m just happy to finally get a win here in this event.”

Afterward, Gauff revealed that Pere Riba is no longer part of her coaching team. Riba and Brad Gilbert were credited with helping Gauff produce her best run to date, titles in Washington, D.C., Cincinnati and the US Open. Gilbert is working with Gauff here in Mexico.

A quick slice of context: Gauff is looking to become the first teenager to win multiple matches at the WTA Finals since Ana Ivanovic in 2007.

[6] Ons Jabeur vs. [7] Marketa Vondrousova, to follow

The case for Jabeur: Here is a marvelous opportunity to reverse the result that has seemingly consumed her since falling in the Wimbledon final to Vondrousova 6-4, 6-4.

The funny thing? After losing to Gauff, Jabeur figured she’d be playing Swiatek. Informed it would be Vondrousova, Jabeur spoke candidly.

“It’s going to be a very tough match,” she said. “I mean, difficult conditions for both of us. I think she plays really well and she’s someone who doesn’t give up any free points. She’s a lefty and, and this type of court, I feel it suits her very well.”

In a difficult season, Jabeur found recent success in China, winning seven of nine matches -- and the title in Ningbo, defeating left-handed Diana Shnaider in the final.

The case for Vondrousova: After losing her first three matches to Jabeur, the Czech Republic player is 3-0 -- all this year. Before Wimbledon, she dispatched Jabeur at the Australian Open and Indian Wells.

Playing her game of wide margins, Vondrousova jumped out to that 5-2 lead on Swiatek, inducing numerous errors. She’ll need to channel that beginning against Jabeur, who has a similarly diverse game that often employs drop shots.

Since both players lost their opening matches, this one carries a lot of weight. The loser will fall to 0-2 and face an uphill struggle to qualify.

Doubles action: There’s a rare triple-header Wednesday as a result of Monday’s canceled match. That one features No.5 Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk against No.8 Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez. From the Mahahual Group, it’s a battle of 1-0 teams, No.7 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe versus No.6 Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund. Also in late-night action, No.1 Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula take on No.4 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova. Both teams are 0-1.