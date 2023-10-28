CANCUN, Mexico -- Coco Gauff is feeling the love at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun. The reigning US Open champion even got a mid-match marriage proposal during her opening doubles match on Day 1.

It wasn't the first time the 19-year-old has had to entertain an overzealous fan's proposal.

"I got a marriage proposal yesterday, so I'm feeling the love here in Cancun" 😂@CocoGauff | #WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/ghiGPeqTVl — wta (@WTA) October 31, 2023

"Somebody said, 'Will you marry me' and I think it was Steffi Graf who said, 'How much money do you have?'" Gauff said after her singles win over Ons Jabeur. "I almost wanted to recreate that moment, but then if we would have lost people would have said 'they lost because she said that'. So I was like alright, I won't do that.

"This is the second time that's happened to me and I've been so tempted just to recreate that moment because every time I see it on YouTube or Twitter or Tik Tok, I love it. So maybe the third time I'll actually do it."

On Monday, Gauff lost just one game to No.7 Jabeur to become the first American teenager to win a match at the WTA Finals since Venus Williams in 1999. With the fans coming up with organized chants to cheer her on, Gauff has been taken aback by the support she's received in Mexico.

"I was really surprised how many people were cheering for me," Gauff said. "They had a little chant for me a couple times. And even yesterday in our doubles, we had a lot of support.

"So I think yeah, the Mexican fans obviously love me and I love them and I'm happy to be here in Cancun and happy they were able to welcome our event and welcome us as players. Hopefully more and more people can come and support us as the week continues."





