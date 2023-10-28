CANCUN, Mexico -- The semifinal between No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and No.2 Iga Swiatek was suspended because of rain on Saturday at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun. The suspension came after three games, with Sabalenka serving down 2-1, 30-30, on serve.

The intermittent weather also impacted the doubles schedule, washing out the doubles semifinals.

The match will resume on Sunday. No.5 Jessica Pegula, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over No.3 Coco Gauff in the first semifinal, awaits the winner in the final, which is now scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Here is Sunday's full order of play:

12:30 PM

Round Robin: [1] Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula vs. [6] Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva (to finish



NB 1:00 PM

Doubles semifinal: [7] Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe vs. [8] Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Ellen Perez

Doubles semifinal: [1] Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula OR [6] Laura Siegemund & Vera Zvonareva vs. [2] Storm Hunter & Elise Mertens



NB 4:30 PM

Singles semifinal: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [2] Iga Swiatek (to finish, Swiatek leads 2-1)



NB 7:00 PM

Doubles Final