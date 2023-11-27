Former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki and World No.9 Maria Sakkari joined the ATP's Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul for an exhibition event in Mexico City on Wednesday. The TennisFest GNP exhibition event was played at the Plaza de Toros, a 41,000-seat stadium known as the world's largest bullring.

Sakkari and Wozniacki kicked off the evening's tennis celebration with a singles contest. The Greek star prevailed, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Sakkari is set to begin her 2024 season by representing Greece at the United Cup in Sydney. In this year's inaugural edition, Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitisipas led Greece out of the group stage and into the semifinals.

Wozniacki, who returned to competition this summer for the first time in three years, will begin her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Wozniacki is a two-time champion in Auckland, having reached Championship Sunday in 2015 and 2018.

Hector Vives/Getty Images

After ATP World No.2 Alcaraz followed Sakkari with a straight-set win over Paul, the evening ended on a musical note, with Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra taking the stage.