It's the most festive time of the year, and the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour have been feeling holly and jolly.

With the start of the 2024 tennis season just days away, many players were soaking up the last vestiges of the offseason on Dec. 25, celebrated by many around the world as Christmas Day.

But former World No.1 Naomi Osaka gave her fans the gift of being back on court: The four-time Grand Slam champion is set to make her return to tennis at the Brisbane International, which begins on Dec. 31, after missing all of 2023 due to pregnancy and the July birth of her first child, daughter Shai.

So, whether they joined Osaka on the courts practicing, enjoyed some extra family time, sent holiday wishes near and far -- or, in the case of Venus Williams, cheered on their favorite team -- check out some of the most festive posts from the WTA family.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from our family to yours! Hope your holidays are happier than when James met Santa 😂 (see second photo) pic.twitter.com/kzrPO18dq3 — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) December 25, 2023

As the year wraps up, may your days be merry, your heart light, and your holidays extra bright! Sending warmth and good vibes your way. 🎄❄️ #HappyHolidays #SpreadJoy pic.twitter.com/5QARxneGzd — victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 25, 2023

Merry Christmas to all 🎄🐶 pic.twitter.com/YygoyIoNaq — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) December 25, 2023

Merry Xmas and Happy Holidays everyone! 🎄✌️ — Rennae Stubbs 🇦🇺👍🏼 (@rennaestubbs) December 25, 2023

Since we always enjoy a good game on the holidays … Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/7os2BMjnPr — Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) December 25, 2023

Merry xmas from my favorite place🎾🫶😚 pic.twitter.com/WaSEW3SiGO — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) December 26, 2023