No.15 Zheng Qinwen improved to 2-0 on the new season after defeating No.119 Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2 at the United Cup in Perth. The victory sent the Group E tie between China and Serbia into a deciding mixed doubles rubber.

Zheng will team with Zhang Zhizhen with a chance to send China (1-0) through to the United Cup quarterfinals, having already secured a 3-0 sweep of the Czech Republic on Day 2. Serbia will put its hopes of winning its opening tie and remaining in contention on the shoulders of Danilovic and Novak Djokovic.

After the ATP World No.1 opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zhang, Zheng was faced with a must-win match against Danilovic. Coming off a three-set win over reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in her opener, Zheng kept her cool to keep the feisty 22-year-old Serb at bay.

Bidding to tally her third career Top 20 victory, Danilovic jumped out to a 2-0 lead and found herself a point away from a 3-0 lead early in the first set. Zheng stormed back to take the next four games with the aid of a flurry of forehand winners.

The Chinese star appeared to have wrenched the momentum back for good, but Danilovic kept the pressure on. With Zheng serving for the opening set at 5-4, Danilovic earned two chances to level the set. Zheng responded with steely resolve, wiping away Danilovic's chances and coming through an 11-minute game to take the 61-minute set with a leaping backhand winner.

Zheng rode out her momentum to a 4-0 lead in the second set and closed out the win with her eighth ace of the match after 1 hour and 37 minutes.

