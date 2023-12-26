PERTH, Australia -- A day after pining for an autograph from her idol, Zheng Qinwen put Novak Djokovic on the ground during their mixed doubles match at the United Cup in Perth.

After singles wins from Djokovic and Zheng left the Group E tie between Serbia and China deadlocked at 1-1, the tie moved to a deciding mixed-doubles showdown between the teams. It took Zheng just three games to make an impression.

Zheng learning to harness ambition as 2024 season begins

At 1-1 in the first set, the 2023 WTA Most Improved Player took a short ball and drove a heavy forehand right into Djokovic's chest. The ATP World No.1 showed off his cat-like reflexes to defend himself with his racquet, but the force of the drive knocked him to the ground.

No harm, no foul. Djokovic popped up with a wide smile and playfully motioned to Zheng that he would be keeping an eye on her.

Watch the point below: