No.1 seed Coco Gauff successfully defended her ASB Classic title by prevailing over No.2 seed Elina Svitolina 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 in Sunday’s nail-biting final at the WTA 250 event.

Gauff of the United States shook off the loss of a topsy-turvy first set before notching the victory over Ukraine’s Svitolina after 2 hours and 35 minutes of play. Gauff wins her seventh career Hologic WTA Tour singles title in the process.

Fast facts: Reigning US Open champion Gauff has now won 10 straight matches at the ASB Classic after yet another victory on the hard courts of Auckland, New Zealand.

World No.3 Gauff’s spotless set-winning record during the last two years of the event ended when she dropped Sunday’s first-set tiebreak, but she is still 20-1 in sets at the tournament spanning her two title runs.

Gauff becomes the fourth player to win back-to-back titles in Auckland, joining Patty Fendick (1988 and 1989), Eleni Daniilidou (2003 and 2004) and Julia Goerges (2018 and 2019).

The 19-year-old improves to 7-1 in Hologic WTA Tour finals in her career. Gauff also continues her excellent record on hard courts of late -- since the start of last summer’s hard-court season, she has a 29-4 win-loss record on the surface.

Svitolina, last season’s WTA Comeback Player of the Year, has an excellent record in Hologic WTA Tour finals as well, but she suffered a rare loss at that stage on Sunday. Former World No.3 Svitolina, who came back from maternity leave just nine months ago and is already back in the Top 25, has a 17-4 career win-loss record in finals.

Match moments: Gauff had lost her only previous meeting with Svitolina at the 2021 Australian Open, but the American started Sunday's match well, breaking for a 5-3 first-set lead with a forehand passing winner. However, Svitolina erased two set points in the next game, then hit a passing winner of her own to extend the opener.

Svitolina took advantage of that opportunity, cruising to a 6-2 lead in the first-set tiebreak. Svitolina needed three set points but ultimately snapped Gauff’s 18-set winning streak in Auckland.

A beautiful welcome to our phenomenal finalists 🇳🇿💙#ASBClassic24 pic.twitter.com/Qp312k5IgW — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) January 7, 2024

Gauff started to take charge for good in the second set, where she moved ahead by a double-break at 5-2 after firing a backhand winner. Two games later, Gauff garnered her third break of the set to level affairs at one set apiece.

No one dropped serve in the third set until 4-3, where Gauff earned a break point with a backhand winner. Svitolina shot a forehand long to drop serve, giving Gauff a chance to serve for the championship.

Gauff stared down one last break point in the next game, but she held on to hoist the trophy. Gauff finished the match with 32 winners to Svitolina's 21, and the American teen went 6-for-13 on break points.

More to come...