The WTA confirms details of the tournament calendar for 2024 WTA Hologic Tour, showcasing the enhanced structure previously announced in June 2023. The new structure provides a clear distinction between tier levels (WTA 1000s, 500s, 250s and 125s), ensures that the top players will compete against each other more frequently and builds toward the WTA’s goal of equal prize money.

Calendar

The 2024 tour takes place over 45 weeks, with 41 of these weeks featuring a WTA 1000 or 500 tournament, WTA Finals or Grand Slam event. In total, there are over 70 WTA tournaments in 30 nations and regions, in addition to the four Grand Slam events. The WTA Finals will be held the week of Nov. 4.

There are 10 WTA 1000 tournaments, up from nine in 2023, with the Doha and Dubai tournaments both becoming WTA 1000s every year (having previously been in alternate years). Additionally, the China Open (Beijing) becomes a two-week event with a 96 draw.

The number of WTA 500s increases from 12 to 17, plus the United Cup mixed team event. Events in Linz, Strasbourg, Monterrey, San Diego, Bad Homburg and Seoul are being elevated to the WTA 500 classification with increased prominence on the calendar.

In parallel with the revised structure, there are new player entry rules to ensure consistency in the presence of the top athletes at the biggest events. These requirements are an important part of the WTA’s strategy to grow the value of the tour.

The 23 WTA 250 tournaments are scheduled only in weeks without a Grand Slam or WTA 1000 event and have a stronger regional focus to help develop the next generation of WTA stars.

The complete schedule of WTA 125 events will be released shortly, with expansion of the number of events and host countries.

Increased prize money

By ensuring more matches where the top players compete against each other and making it easier for fans to follow the stories of the season, the new structure delivers increased prize money for players. The improvements to the calendar will help to deliver an increase of $400M in prize money, as the WTA builds toward the goal of equal prize money across all WTA 1000 and WTA 500 combined events by 2027 and all single week events by 2033.

Rankings points

Starting with the 2024 season, the award of ranking points is simplified and aligned directly with the classification level of each tournament. This means that the champion of a WTA 1000 event receives 1000 points, the winner of a WTA 500 earns 500 points, a WTA 250 winner earns 250 points and WTA 125s offer the winner 125 points.

This change, in conjunction with the ITF and their ranking points system, will make it easier to understand the professional tennis structure and provides for further alignment with the ATP’s ranking system.

Qualification for the WTA Finals

The end of season WTA Finals in 2024 has been adjusted to fully align the qualification system with that of the ATP to make it easier for media and fans to follow, as well as to ensure that the best product possible is delivered to the event.

Singles

•Singles race points are a player’s best 18 tournament ranking point results according to the WTA Rankings as of the Monday after Week 43.

•Players must compete in eight WTA 1000/500 tournaments (except when long-term injury rules apply)

•Race qualification order:

--The top seven (7) players in the Race as of the Monday after Week 43, followed by

--The 8th spot goes to the highest ranked current-year Grand Slam winner not already qualified and ranked 8 through 20. In the event one of the Top 7 players withdraws, the open spot would go to the second highest ranked current year Grand Slam winner not already qualified ranked 8-20, followed by

--Players positioned eight and below in the Race as of that Monday.

•Missing WTA commitment tournaments does not impact ability to qualify for the WTA Finals except that a player must have played eight WTA 1000 and/or WTA 500 tournaments to be eligible to qualify for the WTA Finals (provided, however, that long-term injury rules apply, see rulebook for details)

Doubles

•Doubles race points are a team’s best 12 tournament ranking point results earned as a team at Grand Slams, WTA 1000, 500, or 250 tournaments during the 2024 calendar year as of the results through Week 43

•Each player on the team must have played doubles in six WTA tournaments (individually with any partner) and

Team must have played two times together during the year (inclusive of Grand Slams)

•Race qualification order

--The Top 7 teams in the Race as of the Monday after Week 43 of the calendar year; followed by

--The eighth spot goes to the highest ranked current-year Grand Slam winning team not already qualified and ranked 8 through 20. In the event one of the Top 7 teams withdraws, the open spot would go to the second highest ranked current year Grand Slam winning team not already qualified ranked 8-20, followed by

--Teams positioned eight and below in the Race as of that Monday.

•A player must have played six WTA tournaments to be eligible to qualify for the WTA Finals (except when long-term injury rules apply, see Rulebook for details)



