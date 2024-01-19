For the second time in her career, Barbora Krejcikova will play in the Australian Open quarterfinals after she recorded a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 come-from-behind win over 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in Sunday's fourth round in Melbourne.

Andreeva had beaten Krejcikova twice in 2023 -- at Wimbledon, via retirement, and in Beijing -- and looked like she was on course to do it again after winning the last three games of the the first set. But for the third time this fortnight, the 2021 Roland Garros champion came from behind for a three-set victory, and the No.9 seed advanced to a showdown with defending champion and No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka after 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Krejcikova had previously reached the quarterfinals in Australia in 2022 -- and this will be her first appearance in the last eight of a major since then. After winning her first Grand Slam singles title in Paris in 2021, she also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open later that year.

