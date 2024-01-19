MELBOURNE -- World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka continued her imposing march through the draw at the Australian Open after defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2 to advance to her third quarterfinal at Melbourne Park.

It was another pitch-perfect performance from the defending champion, who struck 18 winners and went unbroken for the 70-minute match.

"I'm super happy with the level," Sabalenka said on the court. "She's a super tough opponent and I'm so happy to see her back on tour."

Sabalenka, who is featured on Season 2 of Netflix's "Break Point," will face No.9 seed Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals.

The numbers behind Sabalenka's outstanding Melbourne campaign so far:

11: Number of games conceded by Sabalenka so far in Melbourne. That is a stingy average of 2.2 games per match. It is the fewest number of games lost en route to the quarterfinals since 2013. That year, Maria Sharapova lost five and Serena Williams lost eight.

"I would say that I thought I will feel differently after winning Grand Slam," Sabalenka said. "It's no different. You still feel the same. You still have to bring your best tennis. You still have to fight for it. It's exactly the same feelings like I had one year ago."

6: Consecutive Slam quarterfinals for Sabalenka. She is the youngest player to run such a streak since Amelie Mauresmo. She has not lost before the semifinal stage at a major since 2022 Roland Garros.

10: Sabalenka is the first player since Serena Williams to reach six consecutive major quarterfinals. Serena made 10 straight between 2014 US Open and 2017 Australian Open.

11: Consecutive wins for Sabalenka at Melbourne Park. She is the first player to win 11 straight matches at the Australian Open since Serena Williams won 11 from 2017 to 2019.

2: Wins for Sabalenka over Anisimova. The World No.2 went into the match trailing their head-to-head 4-1. After losing their first four meetings, Sabalenka has now won their last two.

0: Number of times Sabalenka has lost a Grand Slam quarterfinal. She is 7-0 in Slam quarterfinals.

"About Barbora, we played a lot of matches," Sabalenka said. "She plays really well. I think she's coming back after injuries, so also super motivated. Always tough battle."

2: Number of players in WTA history to win their first seven Grand Slam quarterfinals: Chris Evert and Aryna Sabalenka.

12: If Sabalenka wins her upcoming quarterfinal, she will become the first player since Serena Williams in 2015- 2016 to win 12-plus consecutive matches at the Australian Open.

5: Only five players in the Open Era have reached six or more consecutive Slam semifinals before turning 26. If she wins her quarterfinal, Sabalenka will join that list, which includes Chris Evert, Stefanie Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis and Serena Williams.