MELBOURNE -- Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva's run to the second week at the Australian Open came to an end Sunday afternoon in the Round of 16. But she left the Melbourne crowd with one more memorable moment before she bowed out.

On her way to taking the first set over No.9 seed Barbora Krejcikova, Andreeva showed off her anticipation and quick thinking early in the set to break the Czech's serve. Andreeva earned her break point at 2-2 with an intelligent forehand slice winner to earn triple-break point.

Andreeva did one better on the next point.

Playing tramline-to-tramline defense, Andreeva successfully defended a forehand drive from Krejcikova but gave the Czech a seemingly automatic overhead at the net. Andreeva shaded to her backhand side, which is where Krejcikova opted to go. With the ball drive directly at her, Andreeva's quick hands popped up a perfect leaping lob winner.

Krejcikova knew it was good the minute it left Andreeva's racquet.

Watch the point below:

Andreeva went on to take the first set 6-4 before Krejcikova stormed back to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to her second Australian Open quarterfinal.

"I had a little bit of pressure on myself before the match because I felt like I have an advantage before the match," Andreeva said. "I beat her twice before. It's the Round of 16. I can go through to the quarterfinals for the first time.

"After winning the first set, I was like, 'OK, I'm almost there.' But first set doesn't mean that you won the match. That what happened to me a few times last year. I guess I have to learn from it."

Andreeva is next scheduled to play the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Dubai in February.