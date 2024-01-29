No.1 seed Jelena Ostapenko saved one match point en route to a remarkable comeback in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, defeating qualifier Clara Tauson 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(7) in 2 hours and 21 minutes.

The Latvian, who had received a first-round bye, was playing her first match since losing in the Australian Open doubles final on Sunday. She trailed Tauson 4-1 in the second set, and the No.125-ranked Danish qualifier held match point as she served for the match at 5-3 in the third -- only for Ostapenko to end a high-octane exchange with a backhand winner.

Ostapenko had lost to Tauson 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in their only previous meeting, in the 2021 Luxembourg final, but gained her revenge in a rollercoaster contest that featured several wild momentum swings. A slow start saw the former Roland Garros champion quickly fall 5-1 down, and she did not build any sustained form until two games from defeat in the second set.

But just as Ostapenko seemed in full flow, having levelled the match with a run of five straight games, Tauson raised her own level to edge out in front in the third set -- aided by a mounting tally of 12 aces.

However, down match point Ostapenko found another cascade of winners just in time, and in a tightly-contested tiebreak converted her third match point with a full-power forehand putaway. It was her 51st winner of the match, against 37 unforced errors.

"I'm really proud of myself that I was really fighting until the last point, even though I was down," Ostapenko said afterwards.

Ostapenko wasn't the only player escaping from the brink of defeat on Thursday. Defending champion and No.5 seed Anastasia Potapova saved two match points in the second-set tiebreak before quelling Elisabetta Cocciaretto 2-6, 7-6(9), 7-5 in 2 hours and 54 minutes. Potapova needed two attempts to serve out the win, and four match points of her own, before sealing victory.

Ostapenko will next face British qualifier Jodie Burrage, and Potapova takes on No.2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. Elsewhere, No.3 seed Donna Vekic raced past wild card Dayana Yastremska 6-1, 6-1, and will face Clara Burel, who reached the first WTA 500 quarterfinal of her career with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova.

No.4 seed Elise Mertens, Ostapenko's conqueror in the Australian Open doubles final, eased into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-3 defeat of Lucia Bronzetti.