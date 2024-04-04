Neither rain nor a pair of Grand Slam finalists can could cool off Danielle Collins thus far at the Credit One Charleston Open. The Miami champion won not one, but two matches on Thursday to run her unbeaten streak to 10 and reach the quarterfinals in Charleston for a second time.

Though she saw her sets-won streak end at 17, Collins nonetheless toppled defending champion and No.2 seed Ons Jabeur 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to begin the day on Thursday before returning to Credit One Stadium to kick off the night session with a 6-2, 6-2 win over fellow American Sloane Stephens.

Stephens had previously beaten No.14 seed Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist, for the first time in four career meetings in her own postponed second-round match, 6-4, 6-4; the pair of Americans, as well as No.7 seed Elina Svitolina and No.11 seed Elise Mertens, all needed to win their second-round matches in the day session to catch up to the rest of the draw after six-plus hours of rain Wednesday forced the postponement of those matches.

Collins will next face the winner of the third-round match between Mertens and Svitolina, which will close out Thursday night's play at the WTA 500 event.

Also through to the quarterfinals with a win on Thursday night was No.9 seed Veronika Kudermetova, the 2021 Charleston champion. She defeated No.5 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 6-1 despite trailing 4-2 in the opening set.

Kudermetova won her first career Hologic WTA Tour singles title in Charleston three years ago, and her two wins at this tournament marked the first time she's won back-to-back matches at any event since she won the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo last September.

