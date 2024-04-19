No.6 seed Sloane Stephens of the United States battled to her eighth career Hologic WTA Tour singles title on Sunday, defeating unseeded Magda Linette of Poland 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 to win the inaugural WTA 250 Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole in Rouen, France.

Stephens needed 2 hours and 10 minutes to prevail in the final and capture her first WTA title in over two years. Prior to this week, the American's most recent final had occurred in February of 2022, when she won the WTA 250 Abierto Akron Zapopan title in Guadalajara.

Former World No.3 Stephens is now 4-0 against Linette, and the American also holds an 8-3 win-loss record in WTA singles finals. Stephens has now won five WTA 250 titles in her career, along with her Grand Slam title (2017 US Open), WTA 1000 title (2018 Miami) and WTA 500 title (2016 Charleston).

That magic moment 🤩@SloaneStephens finishes off a brilliant week as the champion in Rouen 👏#OpenRouen pic.twitter.com/0Jdq6tglWU — wta (@WTA) April 21, 2024

Tale of the match: Stephens had dropped her first set of the tournament to her fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-1, but after that, Stephens looked unstoppable en route to the final. She won her next eight sets of the week without losing more than three games in any of them.

Stephens brought that world-beating form into the opening set of Sunday's final. She reeled off six consecutive games to take the one-set lead, closing out the opener with a backhand winner.

However, in the second set, the pendulum swung the other way. Stephens netted a volley which would have given her a 2-1 lead, and Linette took control in the set from there, racking up five games in a row to lead 5-1.

Former Top 20 player Linette took the second set two games later -- the first set she had ever won off of Stephens in their four career meetings.

In the end, though, Stephens got back on track. A critical four-deuce game at 1-1 went the American's way without having to face a break point, and after getting through that tussle, Stephens took charge, earning a break for 3-1 after Linette sent a backhand miscue wide.

Stephens needed six chances to close out the final, losing serve from 40-0 up at 5-1, then missing out on her next two championship points at 5-2. But the American was able to hold on and grasp the trophy after one final Linette backhand flew wide.

Stephens got 81 percent of her first-serve points into play in the final, where she converted six of her 15 break points.

More to come...