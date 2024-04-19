The stage is set for this season's first WTA 1000 clay-court event after the Mutua Madrid Open main draw was made on Sunday.

96 players will compete for the prestigious singles title at the two-week, outdoor red clay event. The 32 seeded players receive first-round byes.

Main-draw action kicks off on Tuesday, April 23. Here is a snapshot of the main draw:

First quarter

World No.1 Iga Swiatek tops the draw, as she seeks the rare top-tier clay-court title she has yet to win. Swiatek reached her first Madrid final last year, but fell to Aryna Sabalenka. After her first-round bye, Swiatek will meet either Wang Xiyu or Ana Bogdan in the second round.

Located in Swiatek's section is Elina Svitolina, the No.16 seed, and two-time Madrid finalist Victoria Azarenka, the No.23 seed. Either of those former Top 10 players could be a fourth-round opponent for Swiatek if the top seed makes it that far.

Main draw in Madrid (WTA 1000), where Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina are the top four seeds.



Notable 1Rs:



Raducanu-Pliskova

M. Andreeva vs. Townsend

Stephens vs. Trevisan

Putintseva vs. Yuan

Bouzkova vs. Siniakova#MMOpen pic.twitter.com/TRCfZDM1Dk — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) April 21, 2024

No.5 seed Maria Sakkari, a Madrid semifinalist last year, is on the other side of this quarter. Sakkari could meet Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No.11 seed, in the Round of 16 if seedings hold.

A potential second-round hurdle for Haddad Maia could be former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, as the wild card continues her return from maternity leave. Wozniacki, who reached the Madrid final in its inaugural WTA 1000 edition in 2009, meets a qualifer in the first round.

Second quarter

No.3 seed Coco Gauff heads up the second quarter. Reigning US Open champion Gauff will face either Arantxa Rus or 17-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the second round.

Another returning mom and former World No.1, Naomi Osaka, floats in Gauff's section as a possible Round of 16 opponent. Osaka will play a qualifier in her opening match.

Two Top 10 players are on the other side of this quarter, with No.8 seed Ons Jabeur and No.9 seed Jelena Ostapenko possibly headed for a Round-of-16 clash. Jabeur won the Madrid title in 2022.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, is in this particular portion as well. Raducanu, coming off a competitive loss to Swiatek in last week's Stuttgart quarterfinals, will face yet another former World No.1, Karolina Pliskova, in a marquee first round.

Third quarter

No.4 seed Elena Rybakina is the top player in the third quarter. After winning the Stuttgart championship on Sunday, Rybakina comes into Madrid as this year's leader in titles (3) and match-wins (26).

Rybakina will play either Lucia Bronzetti or a qualifier in the second round. If seeds hold, Rybakina might meet No.25 seed Marta Kostyuk in the third round, which would be a rematch of Sunday's Stuttgart final.

The other side of the quarter boasts No.6 seed Zheng Qinwen and No.10 seed Daria Kasatkina, who could square off in the Round of 16.

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Madrid 2023

Fourth quarter

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka sits at the bottom of the draw as the No.2 seed. Sabalenka has been the most successful Madrid player of late, taking the title in 2021 and last year. In the second round, Sabalenka will play either Elisabetta Cocciaretto or last week's Rouen runner-up Magda Linette.

Sabalenka might play one of the spring's hottest players, No.13 seed Danielle Collins, in the fourth round. Collins is on a 13-match winning streak after taking titles in Miami and Charleston. Former Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova, seeded No.22, is a possible spoiler in this section.

No.7 seed Marketa Vondrousova and No.12 seed Jasmine Paolini reside on the other side of the quarter. Paolini is the only player other than Swiatek and Collins to have won a WTA 1000 title this year, triumphing in Dubai in February.