Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu is has gained direct entry to the Roland Garros qualifying list, which is based on the WTA rankings as of 29 April.

Raducanu's quarterfinal run in Stuttgart two weeks ago boosted the Briton to her current No.221 position, making her the last direct entrant to the qualifying competition, which starts on 20 May.

Raducanu has also used her special ranking of No.103, granted after she was sidelined for eight months due to injury, to enter the main draw list as an alternate. She is currently five places outside direct entry.

No.94-ranked Julia Riera, the 2023 Rabat semifinalist, tops the qualifying list. Also entered are 2012 finalist Sara Errani and fast-rising teenagers Sara Bejlek and Robin Montgomery, who both delivered eye-catching results in Madrid this week. Bejlek reached the fourth round as a qualifier, while Montgomery pushed defending champion to a tight third set in the third round.

Five players have used special rankings to enter the qualifying draw: Mirjam Bjorklund (No.145), Tara Wurth (No.174), 2021 girls' doubles champion Oksana Selekhmeteva (No.190), Paula Ormaechea (No.193) and 2021 Wimbledon girls' finalist Nastasja Schunk (No.210).

Six players currently ranked between Riera and Raducanu have already gained entry to the main draw via either their rankings as of 15 April, or special rankings: Paula Badosa, Emina Bektas, Irina-Camelia Begu, Julia Grabher, Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu.

Four more players have not entered the qualifying draw and will thus not compete at Roland Garros unless awarded a wild card: former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, Camila Giorgi, Storm Hunter and Alina Korneeva. Former doubles No.1 Hunter suffered an Achilles injury last month, while last year's junior champion Korneeva recently underwent wrist surgery.

The next 15 alternates in case of withdrawals are as follows:

1. You Xiaodi (CHN)

2. Dejana Radanovic (SRB)

3. Lanlana Tararudee (THA)

4. Harmony Tan (FRA)

5. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

6. Nikola Bartunkova (CZE)

7. Kaia Kanepi (EST)

8. Cristina Dinu (ROU)

9. Nigina Abduraimova (UZB)

10. Carol Zhao (CAN)

11. Irene Burillo Escorihuela (ESP)

12. Mona Barthel (GER)

13. Despina Papamichail (GRE)

14. Andreea Mitu (ROU)

15. Sara Saito (JPN)