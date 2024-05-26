Outer-court play at Roland Garros has been washed out for the rest of Wednesday as persistent rain continues to pour down on Paris.

All of Wednesday's outer-court second-round matches, both in progress and scheduled, have been postponed to Thursday at the earliest.

Wednesday's play will still continue on the two stadiums with roofs: On Court Philippe Chatrier, World No.1 Iga Swiatek will take on former No.1 Naomi Osaka, and on Court Suzanne Lenglen, No.3 seed Coco Gauff will face former Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek.

Two matches finished on the covered stadiums earlier on Wednesday. On Chatrier, 2020 runner-up Sofia Kenin ousted French No.1 Caroline Garcia. On Lenglen, No.8 seed Ons Jabeur overcame Camila Osorio in three sets.

A handful of second-round matches on the outer courts did get underway earlier in the day, but none of them finished, and they were all halted and pushed to Thursday.

One of those matches is in upset alert: No.5 seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova lost the first set to American qualifier Katie Volynets 6-0. However, Vondrousova reached a 4-1 lead in the second set before rain took over the grounds.