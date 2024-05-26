PARIS -- She’s been the No.1 player in the PIF WTA Rankings, a fixture and the face of the sport, for more than two years.

In her last month as a 22-year-old, Iga Swiatek saved three match points against Aryna Sabalenka and won the final in Madrid. Two weeks later, she won Rome, another WTA 1000-level event. On Wednesday at Roland Garros, Swiatek saved a match point against Naomi Osaka and came back from a 5-2, love-30 deficit to win a thrilling second-round match.

Doesn’t that take the cake? Perhaps not yet.

On Friday, there will be 23 candles on her way to a literal cake. Happy Birthday, Iga.

Her colleagues in the workplace recognize the greatness in their midst.

“She’s covering the court well,” Caroline Garcia said. “She has more of a topspin than the others as far as her forehand is concerned, and she hits higher above the shoulder. She serves very well at 180 or 185 [kph], faster than before.

“So this combination means she’s the best player these days.”

Said Elina Svitolina: “She’s extremely aggressive, a very well-rounded player. Never always know what she’s going to bring, but the one thing is intensity. I really, really enjoy watching her play.

“It’s great to have her as a player who is leading our sport.”

Swiatek began the 2022 season ranked No.9, but was up to No.2 when the Miami Open came around, coming off titles in Doha and Indian Wells. When then-No.1 Ashleigh Barty retired abruptly at the age of 25, Swiatek was the new No.1. Aside from an eight-week slip to No.2 which Swiatek rectified by running the table last fall, she's occupied that top spot ever since.

She enters this year's French Open with four Grand Slam titles and might well beyond her way to a fifth in more than a week's time. But where does that number fit in with the great players before the age of 23 -- past and present? First your top three:

WTA

How about some more recent history? Here’s a snapshot of the players born since 1980 with the most Grand Slam titles before the age of 23 -- and ultimately where they ended up.

Serena Williams

By age 23

Titles: 25

Majors: 6

Weeks at No.1: 57

Career

Titles: 73

Majors: 23

Week at No.1: 319

The skinny: Williams was a late bloomer, relatively speaking. Some 17 major championships and 48 overall titles would come after she turned 23.

Martina Hingis

By age 23

Titles: 22

Majors: 5

Weeks at No.1: 209

Career

Titles: 43

Majors: 5

Week at No.1: 209

The skinny: Hingis won her first major, the 1997 Australian Open, at the age of 16. The last came two years later in Melbourne.

Iga Swiatek

Titles: 21

Majors: 4

Weeks at No.1: 105

The skinny: Swiatek, who turns 23 on Friday, is attempting to win her fourth title at Roland Garros in five years.

Venus Williams

By age 23

Titles: 29

Majors: 4

Weeks at No.1: 11

Career

Titles: 49

Majors: 7

Week at No.1: 11

The skinny: Williams, still active at 43, won Wimbledon and the US Open twice each before she turned 23. There would be three more Wimbledon titles to come, in 2005, 2007 and 2008.

Justine Henin

By age 23

Titles: 22

Majors: 3

Weeks at No.1: 45

Career

Titles: 43

Majors: 7

Week at No.1: 117

The skinny: Three days after her 23rd birthday in 2005, Henin won her second trophy at Roland Garros. She would win the next two as well.

Maria Sharapova

By age 23

Titles: 21

Majors: 3

Weeks at No.1: 17

Career

Titles: 36

Majors: 5

Week at No.1: 21

The skinny: Sharapova would win two French Open titles, in 2012 and 2014, at the ages of 25 and 27, respectively.

Naomi Osaka

By age 23

Titles: 6

Majors: 3

Weeks at No.1: 25

Career

Titles: 7

Majors: 4

Week at No.1: 25

The skinny: Osaka’s fourth major, the 2021 Australian Open, came at the age of 23.