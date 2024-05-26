Chris Evert knows a thing or two about playing top-shelf tennis at Roland Garros. Evert is a seven-time French Open champion, a tournament record for the women, and at one point won 125 consecutive clay-court matches. 

So what was Evert's reaction to watching the three-hour epic between World No.1 and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek and former No.1 Naomi Osaka in the second round on Wednesday? 

"This match.... worthy of a final," Evert wrote on social media.

Fans and members of the media echoed that sentiment. With a flurry of lighting baseline strikes, Osaka came within a point of pulling off the upset of the tournament and her first win over a Top 10 player on clay. Instead, it was the three-time champion who once again pulled off a Houdini act. Less than four weeks ago, Swiatek saved three match points to defeat No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling Madrid Open final. 

On Wednesday, Swiatek came from 5-2 down to save a match point and beat Osaka 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5 to continue her title defense. 

Here's how the tennis world reacted to the third installment of the Swiatek-Osaka rivalry:

 