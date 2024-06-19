Anna Kalinskaya booked a spot in her second final of the year with a 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 victory over former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka in the ecotrans Ladies Open semifinals in Berlin on Saturday.

In the clash between Top 25 players, World No.24 Kalinskaya needed 2 hours and 10 minutes to outlast two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka and clinch a spot in Sunday's championship match at the WTA 500 grass-court tournament.

Top-tier opponent awaits: Kalinskaya is guaranteed to face a Top 5 player from the United States in the final -- either No.1 seed Coco Gauff or No.4 seed Jessica Pegula. Kalinskaya has picked up three Top 5 wins already this year.

Kalinskaya lost to Pegula in their only previous meeting, in the 2019 Washington D.C. semifinals (Pegula went on to win her first title that week). However, Kalinskaya beat Gauff in their only previous meeting, in this year's Dubai quarterfinals.

That week at WTA 1000 Dubai was one of Kalinskaya's big breakthrough events this year. After defeating Gauff, Kalinskaya stunned No.1 Iga Swiatek to reach the first WTA singles final of her career. Kalinskaya ultimately suffered a narrow loss to Jasmine Paolini in the Dubai final.

Kalinskaya also reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at this year's Australian Open. Kalinskaya started this season ranked No.80 but is edging ever closer to cracking the Top 20 for the first time.

Kalinskaya brought her surging form into Saturday's semifinal, where she fired nine winners and faced no break points in the opening set. Azarenka fought back to lead 4-1 in the second set, but Kalinskaya dragged that set into the tiebreak before Azarenka eked it out.

The winners came roaring back for Kalinskaya in the third set, where she had 14 to Azarenka's three. At 5-1, Azarenka saved three match points from 40-0 to deuce, but Kalinskaya summoned unreturned serves on the next two points to close out victory.

It was Kalinskaya's second win of the day. Earlier on Saturday, Kalinskaya advanced to the quarterfinals after No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka retired from their rain-delayed second-round match at 5-1 in the first set due to a shoulder injury.

