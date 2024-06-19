The Hologic WTA Tour grass swing heads to Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne for the Rothesay International, one of two WTA 500 grass-court tournaments this coming week.

One of the key events where Martina Navratilova made her name as a grass-court legend (she won this title 11 times), Eastbourne will be celebrating its 49th edition this year.

Top 10 players Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini lead the field, and defending champion Madison Keys rounds out this year's top four seeds.

Here are more facts and figures you need to know about the 2024 Rothesay International:

When does the tournament start?

Main-draw action at the Rothesay International lasts six days, beginning on Monday, June 24 and wrapping up on Saturday, June 29. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

The tournament is combined on-site with an ATP 250 men's event.

When are the finals?

The singles final will occur on Saturday, June 29 at 12:30 p.m. The doubles final will also take place on Saturday, June 29, following both the WTA and ATP singles finals.

How big are the fields?

The singles main-draw field contains 28 players, with the top four seeds receiving first-round byes. The field will include four wild cards and six qualifiers.

The doubles main-draw field consists of 16 teams, including two wild-card pairings.

The Slazenger Wimbledon ball will be used at the event.

How does the singles draw look?

Main draw at Eastbourne (WTA 500), where Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Madison Keys are the top seeds.



Emma Raducanu will face Sloane Stephens in 1R. pic.twitter.com/JAitWVSXjN — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 22, 2024

Who were last year's champions?

Madison Keys of the United States won last year's singles final, defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6(13). In the lengthy second-set tiebreak, Keys had to save four set points before closing out victory on her fifth match point. Keys also won the Eastbourne title in 2014.

Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs captured the doubles title last year, beating Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Who is playing?

Here are the singles seeds:

1. Elena Rybakina

Ranking: 4

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 35-7

2024 WTA singles titles: 3

Career Eastbourne main-draw record: 3-2 (Best result: 2021 semifinals)

2. Jessica Pegula

Ranking: 5

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 14-7 (through Berlin quarterfinals)

Career Eastbourne main-draw record: 2-2 (Best result: 2023 quarterfinals)

3. Jasmine Paolini

Ranking: 7

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 22-11

2024 WTA singles titles: 1

Career Eastbourne main-draw record: 0-1 (Best result: 2023 first round)

Ciao Eastbourne! Nice to be back

Just finished a training session with my coach Renzo Furlan. Looking forward to my first match in the tournament!😀🎾

Forzzzza! pic.twitter.com/qlK3eFVZUd — Jasmine Paolini (@JasminePaolini) June 20, 2024

4. Madison Keys

Ranking: 12

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 16-6

2024 WTA singles titles: 1

Career Eastbourne main-draw record: 11-2 (Best result: 2014, 2023 champion)

5: Jelena Ostapenko

Ranking: 13

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 23-11

2024 WTA singles titles: 2

Career Eastbourne main-draw record: 17-6 (Best result: 2021 champion)

6: Daria Kasatkina

Ranking: 14

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 21-13

Career Eastbourne main-draw record: 8-5 (Best result: 2023 finalist)

7. Barbora Krejcikova

Ranking: 25

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 7-8

Career Eastbourne main-draw record: 0-1 (Best result: 2022 first round)

8. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Ranking: 26

2024 WTA Tour-level W-L: 18-14

Career Eastbourne main-draw record: 5-8 (Best result: 2012 quarterfinals)

Britons Emma Raducanu, Harriet Dart and Yuriko Miyazaki have received the wild cards into the main draw.

One of last year's Top 10 players, Karolina Muchova, will play at Eastbourne, in her first event following a nine-month injury hiatus.

Former champions returning to this year's Eastbourne main draw are Madison Keys (2014, 2023) and Jelena Ostapenko (2021).

What are the ranking points and prize money on offer in the singles main draw?

Champion: 500 points | $142,000

Finalist: 325 points | $87,655

Semifinals: 195 points | $51,205

Quarterfinals: 108 points | $24,910

Second round: 60 points | $13,590

First round: 1 point | $9,820

10 months out but finally- see you at the tournaments 🫶🏼

📍 Eastbourne & Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zqjptdZgs0 — Karolina Muchova (@karomuchova7) June 20, 2024

How did last year's grass-court swing play out?

Here's a look at the champions and finalists from last year's Hologic WTA Tour grass-court events:

Nottingham (WTA 250): Katie Boulter d. Jodie Burrage

‘s-Hertogenbosch (WTA 250): Ekaterina Alexandrova d. Veronika Kudermetova

Berlin (WTA 500): Petra Kvitova d. Donna Vekic

Birmingham (WTA 250): Jelena Ostapenko d. Barbora Krejcikova

Eastbourne (WTA 500): Madison Keys d. Daria Kasatkina

Bad Homburg (WTA 250 last year; WTA 500 this year): Katerina Siniakova d. Lucia Bronzetti

Wimbledon (Grand Slam): Marketa Vondrousova d. Ons Jabeur