Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff and last month's Roland Garros finalist Jasmine Paolini were WTA stars who executed some of the best points from the opening session of 2024 Wimbledon -- and you can see them right here.
On Centre Court, 2021 US Open champion Raducanu fired an angled winner to set up match point in front of a thrilled home crowd, on her way to a straight-sets win over lucky loser Renata Zarazua.
Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion and No.2 seed, followed later in the day by executing a pitch-perfect lob over her fellow American Caroline Dolehide, en route to a routine victory.
And No.7 seed Paolini showed off her burgeoning grass-court acumen with a deft drop volley in her win over Sara Sorribes Tormo -- her first-ever main-draw victory at Wimbledon in four attempts.
Take a look at Wimbledon's Shots of the Day below:
