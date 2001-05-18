emma navarro

Stories
Biography
- Currently coached by Peter Ayers
- Born in New York City and raised in Charleston, SC
- Attended the University of Virginia where she studied Arts & Science and played collegiate tennis
- 2021 NCAA Singles Champion (freshman year)
- 2019 Australian Open Junior Doubles Finalist
- 2019 Roland Garros Junior Doubles Champion and Singles Finalist
- 2019 Wimbledon Junior Singles Semi-Finalist
- Is the daughter of businessman Ben Navarro and the grand-daughter of former American football player and coach Frank Navarro
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High8
Height5' 7'' (1.70m)
BirthdayMay 18, 2001 May 18, 2001
BirthplaceNew York, NY, USA
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Strasbourg
2025 - Merida
2024 - Hobart
Finalist (1): 2026 - Nottingham
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2024 - Paris
2023 - Bastad
Career in Review
In 2025, won second Tour singles title of her career at Merida (d. Arango in final); made 7 additional Tour QFs, including her 3rd straight Grand Slam QF at Australian Open (l. Swiatek)
Voted 2024 WTA Most Improved Player of the Year Award, finished the year ranked No.8 with a singles record of 54-24, winning her first career title at 2024 Hobart; climbed to a year-end ranking at No.8 after finishing 2023 at No.38 (and No.143 in 2022)
2023 was a stand-out year, achieving a career best with semifinal at WTA 500 San Diego (l. Kenin) and ending season with a ranking of No. 32. Also reached two quarterfinals on clay, Strasbourg (l. Blinkova) and Palermo (l. eventual champion Zheng), and one semifinal on grass, Bad Homburg (l. Siniakova)
In 2022, posted 31-18 win-loss record. At Tour-level, made 2r at Charleston (as WC, l. Jabeur), fell 1r at Monterrey (as WC, l. Zacarias) and Indian Wells (as WC, l. Anisimova), and contested qualifying at San Diego
Elsewhere in 2022, reached three ITF Circuit finals, including lifting second career title at this level at W60 tournament in Liepaja, Latvia, while made SF at WTA 125K Series event in Vancouver
Lifted maiden ITF Circuit title at W25 event in Orlando in November 2021
Won the NCAA Division I women's singles title in May 2021 to earn a WC into US Open, where she fell 1r (l. McHale)
Fell 2r on professional debut at $10k Charleston, SC-USA (l. Di Lorenzo) in 2015
Began her collegiate career by winning her first 14 NCAA singles matches and moving up to a No.6 ITA ranking
Ended 2019 at No.3 in ITF Junior rankings, following a season that included a R-Up finish at Roland Garros (l. Fernandez), a SF run at Wimbledon and victory at the Adidas Easter Bowl
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