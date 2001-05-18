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Emma
Navarro

USA
25 yrs
5' 7'' (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
28
Singles Titles
1
Won / Lost
20 / 18
Prize Money
$975,310

Stories

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Biography

  • Currently coached by Peter Ayers
  • Born in New York City and raised in Charleston, SC
  • Attended the University of Virginia where she studied Arts & Science and played collegiate tennis
  • 2021 NCAA Singles Champion (freshman year)
  • 2019 Australian Open Junior Doubles Finalist
  • 2019 Roland Garros Junior Doubles Champion and Singles Finalist
  • 2019 Wimbledon Junior Singles Semi-Finalist
  • Is the daughter of businessman Ben Navarro and the grand-daughter of former American football player and coach Frank Navarro

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

8

Height

5' 7'' (1.70m)

Birthday

May 18, 2001 May 18, 2001

Birthplace

New York, NY, USA

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Strasbourg
2025 - Merida
2024 - Hobart

Finalist (1): 2026 - Nottingham

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2024 - Paris
2023 - Bastad

Career in Review

In 2025, won second Tour singles title of her career at Merida (d. Arango in final); made 7 additional Tour QFs, including her 3rd straight Grand Slam QF at Australian Open (l. Swiatek)

Voted 2024 WTA Most Improved Player of the Year Award, finished the year ranked No.8 with a singles record of 54-24, winning her first career title at 2024 Hobart; climbed to a year-end ranking at No.8 after finishing 2023 at No.38 (and No.143 in 2022)

2023 was a stand-out year, achieving a career best with semifinal at WTA 500 San Diego (l. Kenin) and ending season with a ranking of No. 32. Also reached two quarterfinals on clay, Strasbourg (l. Blinkova) and Palermo (l. eventual champion Zheng), and one semifinal on grass, Bad Homburg (l. Siniakova)

In 2022, posted 31-18 win-loss record. At Tour-level, made 2r at Charleston (as WC, l. Jabeur), fell 1r at Monterrey (as WC, l. Zacarias) and Indian Wells (as WC, l. Anisimova), and contested qualifying at San Diego

Elsewhere in 2022, reached three ITF Circuit finals, including lifting second career title at this level at W60 tournament in Liepaja, Latvia, while made SF at WTA 125K Series event in Vancouver

Lifted maiden ITF Circuit title at W25 event in Orlando in November 2021

Won the NCAA Division I women's singles title in May 2021 to earn a WC into US Open, where she fell 1r (l. McHale)

Fell 2r on professional debut at $10k Charleston, SC-USA (l. Di Lorenzo) in 2015

Began her collegiate career by winning her first 14 NCAA singles matches and moving up to a No.6 ITA ranking

Ended 2019 at No.3 in ITF Junior rankings, following a season that included a R-Up finish at Roland Garros (l. Fernandez), a SF run at Wimbledon and victory at the Adidas Easter Bowl

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Alina Korneeva, Toronto 2026

Korneeva, 19, upsets Navarro in Toronto second round for first Top 30 win

02:26
1w ago
highlights

Navarro wins all-American first-round derby vs. Kenin in Washington

2w ago
Emma Navarro, Washington 2026
03:10
Match Reaction

Kostyuk, Navarro advance with similar paths to Wimbledon third round

1m read
1mo ago
Marta Kostyuk, Wimbledon 2026
Match Reaction

Matching mindsets send Muchova, Ruse into Bad Homburg semifinal squabble

3m read
1mo ago
Karolina Muchova, Bad Homburg 2026
analysis

5 under-the-radar players who could make deep runs at Wimbledon

5m read
1mo ago
tatjana maria eastbourne 2026
Register to view interviews

Something in the Bad Homburg air: Navarro on her "weird" victory against Swiątek

1mo ago
BAD HOMBURG - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - R16 - EMMA NAVARRO - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m50678
02:27
Match Reaction

Navarro knocks out top seed Swiatek in Bad Homburg

2m read
1mo ago
Emma Navarro, Bad Homburg 2026