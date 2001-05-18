emma navarro

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2026 - Strasbourg

2025 - Merida

2024 - Hobart



Finalist (1): 2026 - Nottingham



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (2): 2024 - Paris

2023 - Bastad





Career in Review

In 2025, won second Tour singles title of her career at Merida (d. Arango in final); made 7 additional Tour QFs, including her 3rd straight Grand Slam QF at Australian Open (l. Swiatek)



Voted 2024 WTA Most Improved Player of the Year Award, finished the year ranked No.8 with a singles record of 54-24, winning her first career title at 2024 Hobart; climbed to a year-end ranking at No.8 after finishing 2023 at No.38 (and No.143 in 2022)



2023 was a stand-out year, achieving a career best with semifinal at WTA 500 San Diego (l. Kenin) and ending season with a ranking of No. 32. Also reached two quarterfinals on clay, Strasbourg (l. Blinkova) and Palermo (l. eventual champion Zheng), and one semifinal on grass, Bad Homburg (l. Siniakova)



In 2022, posted 31-18 win-loss record. At Tour-level, made 2r at Charleston (as WC, l. Jabeur), fell 1r at Monterrey (as WC, l. Zacarias) and Indian Wells (as WC, l. Anisimova), and contested qualifying at San Diego



Elsewhere in 2022, reached three ITF Circuit finals, including lifting second career title at this level at W60 tournament in Liepaja, Latvia, while made SF at WTA 125K Series event in Vancouver



Lifted maiden ITF Circuit title at W25 event in Orlando in November 2021



Won the NCAA Division I women's singles title in May 2021 to earn a WC into US Open, where she fell 1r (l. McHale)



Fell 2r on professional debut at $10k Charleston, SC-USA (l. Di Lorenzo) in 2015



Began her collegiate career by winning her first 14 NCAA singles matches and moving up to a No.6 ITA ranking



Ended 2019 at No.3 in ITF Junior rankings, following a season that included a R-Up finish at Roland Garros (l. Fernandez), a SF run at Wimbledon and victory at the Adidas Easter Bowl