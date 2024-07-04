No.4 seed Elena Rybakina and No.21 seed Elina Svitolina lined up a quarterfinal meeting at Wimbledon after advancing through the Round of 16 on Monday.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, moved into the quarterfinals after an ailing No.17 seed Anna Kalinskaya retired from their Centre Court match due to a right wrist injury. Rybakina led 6-3, 3-0 when Kalinskaya stopped play after 53 minutes.

Svitolina, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year, joined Rybakina in the last eight with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over 42nd-ranked Wang Xinyu in just 55 minutes.

Rybakina and Svitolina have split their four previous meetings. Their last meeting came at this year's Roland Garros, which Rybakina won in straight sets. Rybakina also won their only prior grass-court match, at 2021 Eastbourne.

"[Svitolina is] a tough opponent," Rybakina said, looking ahead. "She reads the game well. She defends pretty good. Some slices here and there. It's not going to be easy, of course. But if I play aggressive, I'm going to serve well, I have all the chances to win of course. I will try to focus on myself and see how it goes."

"She's a great player... I wish her a speedy recovery"



Elena Rybakina with a nice message for Anna Kalinskaya 💚#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ybMXwk9YQz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2024

Another Rybakina quarterfinal: Kazakhstan's Rybakina is the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw, and the only player left in the field who has previously won the Wimbledon title.

Rybakina continues to increase her strong win-loss record at the grass-court major, where she is 18-2 lifetime and has made the quarterfinals for the last three years. After defeating Ons Jabeur in the 2022 final, she fell to Jabeur in last year's quarterfinals.

Monday's victory pushes Rybakina's main-draw winning percentage at Wimbledon to 90 percent. She is the third player in the Open Era to register a career win rate of 90 percent in the Wimbledon ladies' singles draw, joining Ann Jones and Stefanie Graf.

"I didn't know about these stats," Rybakina said. "I know I've been winning a lot on grass. It's nice to be next to these names with these statistics. Yeah, I think it's great to be there and really happy to show good tennis on grass."

On Monday, Kalinskaya started brilliantly, taking the first point after a terrific all-court rally and eventually breaking Rybakina at love. But from 3-1 down, Rybakina reeled off the next five games in a row with her power plays.

Meanwhile, Kalinskaya received a medical time-out at 4-3 in the first set, and she ultimately lost the last eight games of the match before retiring. Rapidly rising Kalinskaya started this year 7-0 against Top 10 players, but her right wrist injury forced her to cut her latest Top 10 matchup short.

"I feel confident because I can see how I can play," Kalinsakaya said afterwards. "I feel I improve. At the same time right now I'm frustrated about what happened [with the injury] because it's very unexpected."

The first woman to reach the QFs this year without dropping a set 👏@ElinaSvitolina | #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/Q4p6bj1NEn — wta (@WTA) July 8, 2024

Svitolina sweeps: Ukraine's Svitolina eased through her fourth-round match on No.2 Court, slamming 21 winners (including eight aces) to just 10 unforced errors. Svitolina won 80 percent of her first-service points and saved all three of the break points she faced against China's Wang.

Svitolina is into her third career Wimbledon quarterfinal. She reached the semifinals in 2019, then returned to the final four last year after her maternity leave. Svitolina has won 96 Grand Slam matches in her career, ninth-most among active players.

