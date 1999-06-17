Elena Rybakina

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (13): 2026 - Stuttgart, Australian Open

2025 - WTA Finals, Ningbo, Strasbourg

2024 - Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, Stuttgart

2023 - Indian Wells, Rome

2022 - Wimbledon

2020 - Hobart

2019 - Bucharest



Finalist (11): 2026 - Indian Wells

2024 - Doha, Miami

2023 - Australian Open, Miami

2022 - Adelaide 500, Portoroz

2020 - Shenzhen, St. Petersburg, Dubai, Strasbourg

2019 - Nanchang



DOUBLES

Finalist (2): 2023 - Adelaide #2 (w/Pavlyuchenkova)

2021 - Indian Wells (w/V. Kudermetova)





Career in Review

In 2025, won her first WTA Finals title, where she posted a perfect round robin record before topping World No.1 Sabalenka in the final; by going undefeated (5-0) at 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh, she earned $5.235m, the biggest prize money payout in women's sporting history



Overall, won three titles in 2025, adding Strasbourg and Ningbo crowns to her Riyadh triumph; finished at No.5 in the rankings and as the year's Tour leader in total aces (516)



Won three titles from five finals in 2024, tasting success at Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart and finishing R-Up at Doha and Miami. Qualified for her second WTA Finals and defeated WTA World No.1 Sabalenka in the group stage



Reached second Grand Slam final at 2023 Australian Open (l. Sabalenka in 3s); made Top-10 debut following tournament (January 30, 2023). Also in 2023 won first two WTA 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Rome and finished R-Up at Miami. Qualified for first WTA Finals, going 1-2 in group stage.



Lifted maiden Grand Slam title at 2022 Wimbledon (d. Jabeur in F); also finished R-Up at Adelaide (l. Barty) and Portoroz (l. Siniakova)



Best results of 2021 were SFs at Eastbourne, Olympics and Chicago [500], and QFs at Abu Dhabi, Roland Garros, San Jose and Ostrava



Opened 2020 by reaching the championship match at four of her first five tournaments, including a title run at Hobart (d. Zhang in F), and made Top 20 debut at No.19 on February 17, after reaching St. Petersburg final. First Top-5 win came over No.3 Ka. Pliskova during R-Up finish at 2020 Dubai



Won maiden WTA singles title at 2019 Bucharest (d. Tig in F), breaking into Top 100 for the first time in the following week's rankings at No.65 (July 22). Went on to make Top 50 debut on September 16 after reaching second career Tour final at Nanchang (l. Peterson)



Highlights of 2018 included reaching maiden WTA QF at St. Petersburg (l. Goerges) and clinching title at $15K ITF/Kazan. First Top 10 win came over No.7 Garcia at 2018 St. Petersburg



Made WTA qualifying and main draw debut at 2017 Moscow (as qualifier, l. Begu in 1r)



Professional debut came at $10k ITF/Antalya-TUR in 2014