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Elena
Rybakina

KAZ
27 yrs
6' 0'' (1.84m)
Current Singles Rank
2
Singles Titles
2
Won / Lost
39 / 12
Prize Money
$5,225,125

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Stefano Vukov
  • Trained at Spartak Club in Moscow as a junior; previous coaches included Andrei Cheshnokov (Elena Vesnina's former coach) and Evgenia Kulikovskaya
  • Nominated for 2019 WTA Newcomer of the Year Award
  • Started playing tennis aged five and favorite surface is hard

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

2

Height

6' 0'' (1.84m)

Birthday

Jun 17, 1999 June 17, 1999

Birthplace

Moscow, Russia

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (13): 2026 - Stuttgart, Australian Open
2025 - WTA Finals, Ningbo, Strasbourg
2024 - Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, Stuttgart
2023 - Indian Wells, Rome
2022 - Wimbledon
2020 - Hobart
2019 - Bucharest

Finalist (11): 2026 - Indian Wells
2024 - Doha, Miami
2023 - Australian Open, Miami
2022 - Adelaide 500, Portoroz
2020 - Shenzhen, St. Petersburg, Dubai, Strasbourg
2019 - Nanchang

DOUBLES
Finalist (2): 2023 - Adelaide #2 (w/Pavlyuchenkova)
2021 - Indian Wells (w/V. Kudermetova)

Career in Review

In 2025, won her first WTA Finals title, where she posted a perfect round robin record before topping World No.1 Sabalenka in the final; by going undefeated (5-0) at 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh, she earned $5.235m, the biggest prize money payout in women's sporting history

Overall, won three titles in 2025, adding Strasbourg and Ningbo crowns to her Riyadh triumph; finished at No.5 in the rankings and as the year's Tour leader in total aces (516)

Won three titles from five finals in 2024, tasting success at Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart and finishing R-Up at Doha and Miami. Qualified for her second WTA Finals and defeated WTA World No.1 Sabalenka in the group stage

Reached second Grand Slam final at 2023 Australian Open (l. Sabalenka in 3s); made Top-10 debut following tournament (January 30, 2023). Also in 2023 won first two WTA 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Rome and finished R-Up at Miami. Qualified for first WTA Finals, going 1-2 in group stage.

Lifted maiden Grand Slam title at 2022 Wimbledon (d. Jabeur in F); also finished R-Up at Adelaide (l. Barty) and Portoroz (l. Siniakova)

Best results of 2021 were SFs at Eastbourne, Olympics and Chicago [500], and QFs at Abu Dhabi, Roland Garros, San Jose and Ostrava

Opened 2020 by reaching the championship match at four of her first five tournaments, including a title run at Hobart (d. Zhang in F), and made Top 20 debut at No.19 on February 17, after reaching St. Petersburg final. First Top-5 win came over No.3 Ka. Pliskova during R-Up finish at 2020 Dubai

Won maiden WTA singles title at 2019 Bucharest (d. Tig in F), breaking into Top 100 for the first time in the following week's rankings at No.65 (July 22). Went on to make Top 50 debut on September 16 after reaching second career Tour final at Nanchang (l. Peterson)

Highlights of 2018 included reaching maiden WTA QF at St. Petersburg (l. Goerges) and clinching title at $15K ITF/Kazan. First Top 10 win came over No.7 Garcia at 2018 St. Petersburg

Made WTA qualifying and main draw debut at 2017 Moscow (as qualifier, l. Begu in 1r)

Professional debut came at $10k ITF/Antalya-TUR in 2014

Latest Matches

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"I love tennis. It was always a game for me. Even now, I don't think it's a job."

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina, Doha 2025

Player updates

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Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026

Rankings Watch: Swiatek returns to Top 5, Rybakina narrows gap to No. 1

6m read
1d ago
Register to view press conference

Rybakina keeps perspective on top-ranking pursuit despite closing gap on World No. 1

1d ago
Elena Rybakina
06:02
Match Reaction

Despite falling short in final, Rybakina sees progress in Toronto

3m read
2d ago
Elena_Rybakina, Media Day Toronto
Match Reaction

Swiatek wins first title of 2026 after sweeping past Rybakina in Toronto

4m read
2d ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
Register to view interviews

Elena Rybakina highlights adrenaline and court time as factors in her late-match surge

2d ago
TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - SF - ELENA RYBAKINA - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m51466
01:30
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Rybakina tops Gauff for fourth three-set win in Toronto

2m read
2d ago
Elena Rybakina, Toronto 2026
features

Rivalry Rewind: The best of Elena Rybakina vs. Iga Swiatek

2d ago
RybakinaSwiatek
19:18