anna kalinskaya

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (3): 2025 - Washington DC

2024 - Berlin, Dubai



DOUBLES

Winner (4): 2025 - Madrid (w/Cirstea)

2022 - St. Petersburg (w/McNally)

2021 - Portoroz (w/Mihalikova)

2019 - Prague (w/Kuzmova)



Finalist (5): 2025 - Brisbane (w/Hon)

2023 - Osaka (w/Putintseva)

2022 - Washington DC (w/McNally)

2021 - Yarra Valley Classic (w/Kuzmova)

2019 - St. Petersburg (w/Kuzmova)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2023 - Midland

Finalist (1): 2023 - Tampico





Career in Review

Best results of 2025 included reaching a third career final at Washington DC (l. Fernandez), SF at Singapore, and 5 additional QFs including WTA 1000 Cincinnati. In doubles, won biggest title of her career at WTA 1000 Madrid (w/Cirstea)



Reached two finals in 2024 at Dubai and Berlin; Dubai was first time reaching a WTA 1000 final; made best career round at each Grand Slam in 2024 including first major quarterfinal at Australian Open and R16 at Wimbledon



Made Top 20 debut on June 24, 2024 finishing the year at World No.14; hit career-high ranking of No.11 on October 28, 2024



Made three Tour-level QF runs across 2023 at Austin (l. Collins), Charleston (l. Jabeur), and Osaka (l. Krueger); also won WTA 125 title at Midland



Highlight of 2022 was SF run at Guadalajara 250 (l. eventual champion Stephens) and also made QFs at Washington DC (l. Kanepi) and Guadalajara 1000 (l. Bouzkova); won 3rd WTA doubles title in 2022 at St. Petersburg (w/McNally)



In 2021, made Tour QFs at Monterrey and Courmayeur; lifted 2nd WTA doubles title at Portoroz (w/Mihalikova)



In 2019, reached maiden WTA SF at 2019 Washington DC (l. eventual champion Pegula), scored first Top 10 win over No.10 Stephens at US Open, and broke into Top 100 on September 30 following QF run at Tashkent. Also won 1st Tour doubles title at Prague (w/Kuzmova)



Season highlights in 2018 were making Grand Slam main draw debuts at Australian Open (l. Giorgi) and US Open (l. Goerges), coming through qualifying but falling in 1r at each



Advanced through qualifying to reach the 2r for the first time at a Tour-level event at 2017 Kuala Lumpur (l. Han). Backed that performance up with two more 2r finishes that year at Istanbul and Gstaad, both times as qualifier



Made WTA main draw debut at 2016 Moscow (as WC, l. Mladenovic in 1r). Also won a career-high four ITF titles in 2016



Made professional debut in the qualifying rounds at 2014 Moscow (l. Monova)



R-Up in junior singles at 2015 Roland Garros (l. Badosa) and won junior doubles at 2016 Australian Open (w/Mihalikova)