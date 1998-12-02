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Anna
Kalinskaya

27 yrs
5' 7" (1.75m)
Current Singles Rank
21
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
23 / 16
Prize Money
$1,571,131

Stories

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Biography

  • Currently coached by Patricia Tarabini
  • Both parents are former professional badminton players - father now works at the Federation and mother coached junior players; brother is a soccer player in Russia
  • Started playing tennis when she was five after watching cousin play while spending summer at her grandmother's house
  • Thinks she has a good reading of the game and likes to mix up her shot selection; favorite surface is hard
  • Did not have a tennis idol when growing up but watched a lot of Justine Henin, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Kim Clijsters
  • Best tennis memories are playing in the Fed Cup for the first time and also the amazing atmosphere when she beat Sloane Stephens in the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2019 US Open
  • Away from the court likes to watch basketball, cook and go shopping; describes her perfect day as spending time with her closest friends
  • Has two dogs; first was given for her 13th birthday and stays in Moscow with her parents, while the second is a Pomsky called Kobe and travels with her most of the time on tour
  • Loves documentaries and romantic movies; favorite musicians are Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

11

Height

5' 7" (1.75m)

Birthday

Dec 2, 1998 December 2, 1998

Birthplace

Moscow, Russia
Patricia_Tarabini_-_Qatar_TotalEnergies_Open_2025_-_Qualifying_Day_2-DSC_0456
Patricia Tarabini

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (3): 2025 - Washington DC
2024 - Berlin, Dubai

DOUBLES
Winner (4): 2025 - Madrid (w/Cirstea)
2022 - St. Petersburg (w/McNally)
2021 - Portoroz (w/Mihalikova)
2019 - Prague (w/Kuzmova)

Finalist (5): 2025 - Brisbane (w/Hon)
2023 - Osaka (w/Putintseva)
2022 - Washington DC (w/McNally)
2021 - Yarra Valley Classic (w/Kuzmova)
2019 - St. Petersburg (w/Kuzmova)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2023 - Midland
Finalist (1): 2023 - Tampico

Career in Review

Best results of 2025 included reaching a third career final at Washington DC (l. Fernandez), SF at Singapore, and 5 additional QFs including WTA 1000 Cincinnati. In doubles, won biggest title of her career at WTA 1000 Madrid (w/Cirstea)

Reached two finals in 2024 at Dubai and Berlin; Dubai was first time reaching a WTA 1000 final; made best career round at each Grand Slam in 2024 including first major quarterfinal at Australian Open and R16 at Wimbledon

Made Top 20 debut on June 24, 2024 finishing the year at World No.14; hit career-high ranking of No.11 on October 28, 2024

Made three Tour-level QF runs across 2023 at Austin (l. Collins), Charleston (l. Jabeur), and Osaka (l. Krueger); also won WTA 125 title at Midland

Highlight of 2022 was SF run at Guadalajara 250 (l. eventual champion Stephens) and also made QFs at Washington DC (l. Kanepi) and Guadalajara 1000 (l. Bouzkova); won 3rd WTA doubles title in 2022 at St. Petersburg (w/McNally)

In 2021, made Tour QFs at Monterrey and Courmayeur; lifted 2nd WTA doubles title at Portoroz (w/Mihalikova)

In 2019, reached maiden WTA SF at 2019 Washington DC (l. eventual champion Pegula), scored first Top 10 win over No.10 Stephens at US Open, and broke into Top 100 on September 30 following QF run at Tashkent. Also won 1st Tour doubles title at Prague (w/Kuzmova)

Season highlights in 2018 were making Grand Slam main draw debuts at Australian Open (l. Giorgi) and US Open (l. Goerges), coming through qualifying but falling in 1r at each

Advanced through qualifying to reach the 2r for the first time at a Tour-level event at 2017 Kuala Lumpur (l. Han). Backed that performance up with two more 2r finishes that year at Istanbul and Gstaad, both times as qualifier

Made WTA main draw debut at 2016 Moscow (as WC, l. Mladenovic in 1r). Also won a career-high four ITF titles in 2016

Made professional debut in the qualifying rounds at 2014 Moscow (l. Monova)

R-Up in junior singles at 2015 Roland Garros (l. Badosa) and won junior doubles at 2016 Australian Open (w/Mihalikova)

Latest Matches

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highlights
Anna_Kalinskaya_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_2346

Kalinskaya downs Cincinnati native McNally in second round

04:27
4h ago
highlights

Shnaider advances past Kalinskaya in straight sets to Toronto fourth round

1w ago
Diana Shnaider, Toronto 2026
02:45
highlights

Kalinskaya battles past Kessler to advance in Toronto

1w ago
Anna Kalinskaya, Toronto 2026
03:00
Register to view analysis

Week in Review: Eala levels up in DC while Liutova breaks through in Memphis

4m read
1w ago
Alexandra Eala, Wahington 2026
Match Reaction

Fast start, dominant serve fuel Pegula's first two-set win over Kalinskaya

3m read
2w ago
jessica-pegula-washington-dc-2026-6-643
highlights

Pegula tops Kalinskaya again to return to Washington semis

2w ago
jessica-pegula-washington-dc-2026-6-643
04:15
Match Reaction

Pegula, Kalinskaya set for another potential thriller as DC quarterfinal matchup looms

3m read
2w ago
Jessica Pegula, Washington 2026