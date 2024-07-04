For much of the 2010s, nobody wanted to play Petra Kvitova or Alison Riske-Amritraj at Wimbledon. Kvitova twice lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2011 and 2014, and former World No.18 Riske-Amritraj's flat groundstrokes were often most effective on grass -- and famously upset World No.1 Ashleigh Barty en route to the quarterfinals in 2019.

But the tournament will now be special for both off the court, too after each gave birth to babies over the last three days. Riske-Amritraj announced that daughter Calen Ann Amritraj "entered the chat" on July 5, before Kvitova welcomed her son Petr on July 7.

It's the first child for both players, who both have not competed on the Hologic WTA Tour since the second half of 2023. The 2020 U.S. Olympian last competed at the All England Club a year ago, while former World No.2 Kvitova ended the season ranked No.14 and won two titles last year.

Riske-Amritraj's birth announcement also revealed that her baby's unique first name is a sweet tribute to two of "the most important ladies" in her and husband Stephen Amritraj's life: their mothers Carol and Helen. Both women also share Ann as a middle name.

"May she be full of the same grace, love, grit, and strength, (amongst many other wonderful things), as her namesakes," the three-time WTA title-winner wrote on Instagram.

Well wishes flooded the comments of both players' posts, from Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro congratulating their fellow American from afar as they still compete at Wimbledon, to 2024's other new mom, Belinda Bencic, sending love to Kvitova. Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Bencic welcomed her first child, daughter Bella, in April.

Riske-Amritraj has been married to the nephew of International Tennis Hall of Famer Vijay Amritraj since 2019, while Kvitova wed her longtime coach Jiri Vanek in July of last year in their native Czechia.