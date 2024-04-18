One of the most iconic pop-culture moments from Serena and Venus Williams' past is getting a refresh thanks to "Challengers" star Zendaya. The A-list Hollywood actress re-created a famous photoshoot this week that first starred the Williams sisters in 1998 as a part of her press tour for the upcoming tennis-inspired blockbuster.

In May of 1998, a 17-year-old Serena and an 18-year-old Venus were photographed by famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz -- who also photographed Coco Gauff for Vogue's April cover this spring -- wearing a floor-length, black-and-white Carolina Herrera gown and white beads in their hair.

The striking editorial photo is a favorite of Herrera designer Wes Gordon "to this day," he told Vogue this week. He teamed up with Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, to recreate the "iconic" look this time around.

Roach shared Zendaya's Vogue photos on his Instagram account by calling it an "ode to the greats."

"We thank you for all you've done," he added, sending a message to the Williams sisters directly.

But it's not the first time that Zendaya has gotten her fashion inspiration from "Challengers" subject matter. The Emmy Award-winner has said that she's been embracing "method dressing" -- dressing to match a film role -- while working on the film, and she's worn many tennis-inspired outfits on the "Challengers" promotional circuit.

At the Sydney premiere of the film, she wore a glittering, green dress that was inspired by a tennis ball -- complete with a silhouette of a player serving down the side. The custom piece was designed for Zendaya by the Spanish fashion house Loewe. In Rome, she wore a white pleated skirt that and stilettoed heels that were engulfed by a tennis ball. And at the afterparty for the film's L.A. premiere, which was attended by Eugenie Bouchard and Venus Williams, Zendaya wore a custom-made neon green dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti that featured a deep neckline with a tennis ball at the base of it.

"Challengers" hits theaters in the U.S. on April 26.