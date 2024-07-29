The doubles events at the 2024 Paris Olympics are moving towards the finish lines, with medals and glory at stake in women's doubles and mixed doubles this weekend.

Thursday featured a massive quarterfinal upset in women's doubles. Unseeded Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider ousted the defending gold medalists and No.2 seeds, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, 6-1, 7-5 to reach the medal rounds.

Over the last six years, Czechs Krejcikova and Siniakova have teamed up to win every top-tier event in women's tennis. As a duo, they have won all four Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA Finals, and the Olympic gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

But it was Andreeva and Shnaider who came out on top on Thursday, notching the upset in 90 minutes and continuing to prove they are two of the most promising youngsters on tour.

Andreeva, 17, was 2023's Newcomer of the Year, sits at a career-high singles ranking of No.23, and reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal at this very site at the 2024 French Open.

Shnaider, 20, is one spot behind at No.24 and has won three singles titles already this year, on three different surfaces.

¡𝑯𝒐𝒚 𝒍𝒂𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒔 𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒔!🫅🫅



Cristina Bucsa y Sara Sorribes nos han vuelto a ganar el corazón en un partido apasionante...❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



¡Vamos 🇪🇸❤️‍🔥! #Paris2024 #ElCorazónDeEspaña | #tenis | #JuegosOlímpicos

📸@RFETenis pic.twitter.com/GLpp14PRJS — Tenis España (@RFETenis) August 1, 2024

In the semifinals, Andreeva and Shnaider will take on No.8 seeds Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. Bucsa and Sorribes Tormo came back from 7-3 down in the decisive match-tiebreak to eke past the Kichenok sisters of Ukraine, 6-3, 2-6, [12-10].

Bucsa and Sorribes Tormo paired up to win a big clay-court title on home soil earlier this year, capturing the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open in May.

Despite the loss of the defending champions, there will be a Czech squad in the women's doubles semifinals: Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova. They topped Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei and Tsao Chia-yi 1-6, 6-4, [14-12], saving one match point at 9-8 in the tiebreak.

Muchova and Noskova will face No.3 seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the semifinals. Errani and Paolini, who won WTA 1000 Rome on home soil in May, eased past Great Britain's Katie Boulter and Heather Watson 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

The mixed doubles medals will be settled on Friday, and Siniakova still has a shot at winning the second Olympic gold medal of her career.

Siniakova and Tomas Machac moved into the gold-medal final in the mixed doubles with a 6-3, 6-3 semifinal victory over Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Two medals guaranteed for Team China 🙌



After Zheng advanced to the #Olympics women’s singles final, Wang Xinyu & Zhang Zhizhen reach the mixed doubles final by defeating Schuurs/Koolhof 2-6, 6-4, 10-4!#Paris2024 | #Tennis pic.twitter.com/9Zecm8qXtW — wta (@WTA) August 1, 2024

The Czechs will face China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen in the championship match, with gold and silver on the line. Wang and Zhang outlasted the Netherlands' Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof 2-6, 6-4, [10-4] in their semifinal on Thursday.

Dabrowski and Auger-Aliassime will play against Schuurs and Koolhof in the bronze-medal final on Friday, with the winning team taking home the third-place hardware, and their opponents finishing just outside of the medals.