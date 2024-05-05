MADRID -- Sara Sorribes Tormo was scrambling. The Spaniard had just received news that her regular doubles partner and good friend Marie Bouzkova was injured and would not be able to play alongside her at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Then she got an idea.

"I went to the gym, because I knew that Cristina couldn't get in with her partner here," Sorribes Tormo told WTA Insider. "I saw her dad and I asked him if she would be able to play and he said yes, for sure. So we went and we signed in."

Two weeks later, Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa made history. The duo became the first Spanish team to win the women's doubles title in Madrid. And they did emphatically. Playing as the heavy underdogs in the final against Barbora Krejcikova and Laura Siegemund, the Spaniards lost just two games.

"I love this tournament," Sorribes Tormo said. "I've been playing here for 12 years already. To be able to win here is something special."

Home is where the HEART is ❤️🏆🇪🇸



Just listen to the crowd as Cristina Bucsa & @sara_sorribes clinch the 2024 @MutuaMadridOpen doubles title!!! #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/eCjTOak4pB — wta (@WTA) May 5, 2024

Bucsa, 26, says she had a feeling something good was coming after their first match together.

"I was so tired playing with Kasatkina for three sets in singles, three hours," Bucsa said. "I wasn't ready for that match because the Brazilian girls were so tough. Then, 8-8 in the super-tiebreak, it was so close. After that match I thought we could win the tournament."

Bucsa and Sorribes Tormo edged out Ingrid Martins and Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 1-6 [10-8] and lost just one for the rest of the tournament.

"I think Sara is so good at the baseline, as well at the net," Bucsa said. "Sara can push the opponents far away and I can go for the volley. Sara also likes that I can push with more power, Sara is more spin. We did a great combination all week."

With the home crowd behind them, Bucsa and Sorribes Tormo saved their best for last. Krejcikova and Siegemund had marched through the Madrid draw, beating No.4 seeds Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals and easing past top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens in the semifinals.

Bucsa and Sorribes Tormo won 6-0, 6-2 in 73 minutes.

Spanish stars: Bucsa & Sorribes Tormo's top plays from Madrid doubles final

"I think we played almost perfect," Sorribes Tormo said. "We started really well, we were winning games, but not thinking too much.

"When the roof closed, I didn't want it to close, that moment I started to think a bit more. I think we were a bit lucky that we were able to win the first game with my serve, because I was not serving very good. Then they gave us the break at 1-1, but we were playing very good."

Bucsa agreed. "There is no words, to be in this history," she said. "I'm very proud of my performance, of Sara's performance. I think we did a great job and hopefully we will play more."