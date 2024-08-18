The stars have already hit the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center ahead of the year's final Grand Slam event, the 2024 US Open.

Defending champion Coco Gauff, two-time champion Naomi Osaka, and resurgent Amanda Anisimova and Paula Badosa were the WTA players who participated in the inaugural Mixed Madness, Tuesday night's marquee event on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Under the watchful eyes of WTA Legend Billie Jean King and ATP superstar Andre Agassi, the quartet of WTA Top 50 players paired up with four of the ATP's stars for the inaugural mixed doubles showdown.

Each team -- Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Gauff and Ben Shelton, Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, and Anisimova and Taylor Fritz -- was involved in some gripping action under the lights in New York City:

The big hitting is no problem for Paula Badosa! pic.twitter.com/AJVXlTySFb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 21, 2024

Amanda Anisimova and Taylor Fritz survive the point of the night thus far! pic.twitter.com/b8NqD2qD3q — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 20, 2024

Ben Shelton on defense!



And then leaves Coco hanging 😅 pic.twitter.com/9PcC0CFteq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 21, 2024

When the dust settled, Badosa and Tsitsipas were crowned the champions. Afterwards, Badosa and Tsitsipas announced they would be seeking a spot in the US Open mixed doubles draw.

Gauff and King had already been active on the grounds on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the icons shared a hit with 10 children from the USTA Foundation’s National Junior Tennis and Learning network.

Gauff, who won her first Grand Slam title at last year's US Open, and King, who won 39 Grand Slam titles spanning all disciplines, teamed up with the kids for some doubles action.

The generational stars also debuted Gauff's new Wheaties box, and 1,000 collectible boxes were distributed to fans on site. King had also been featured on a Wheaties box earlier this year.