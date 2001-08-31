Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (4): 2025 - Beijing, Doha

2022 - Melbourne 250 #2

2019 - Bogota



Finalist (5): 2025 - US Open, Wimbledon, Queen's Club

2024 - Toronto

2018 - Hiroshima



Career in Review

In 2025, won first two WTA 1000 titles of her career at Doha (d. Ostapenko in final) and Beijing (d. Noskova in final), and reached her first two Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon (l. Swiatek) and US Open (l. Sabalenka)



Made Top 20, Top 10 and Top 5 debuts during 2025, finishing the season at a career-high No.4 ranking



In 2024 made first WTA 1000 final of career at Toronto, finishing R-Up to Pegula (defeated No.3 Sabalenka en route). Also enjoyed run to R16 at Australian Open, her third time reaching that stage in Melbourne



Played a small number of tournaments in 2023 before taking a break away from the sport after Madrid in April



Lifted second career title at Melbourne Summer Set 2 (d. Sasnovich in F) in January 2022. Also in 2022, made SF at Charleston (l. Jabeur) and five further QFs, including at Wimbledon (l. Halep)



Ended 2021 season with 3r run at Indian Wells to secure her fourth consecutive Top-100 finish. Best results were QF runs at Parma and Bad Homburg



Opened 2020 with SF showing at Auckland, going on to reach 3r at US Open, Roland Garros and Doha; during Doha run, earned third career Top 10 win over No.7 Svitolina (l. Kuznetsova in 3r due to walkover)



Posted career best Grand Slam result with SF run at 2019 Roland Garros - first player (man or woman) born in 2000s to advance to this stage of a major. Scored maiden win over a Top 5 player during 2019 Roland Garros, upsetting No.3 and defending champion Halep in QF



Won maiden title at 2019 Bogota (d. Sharma in F); at 17y 222d was the youngest American to win a title since S. Williams at 1999 Indian Wells (17y 169d)



Made Top 100 debut at No.95 on September 17, 2018, after reaching first WTA final at Hiroshima (as qualifier, l. Hsieh)



Also in 2018, upset No.9 Kvitova to become the joint-youngest player to reach R16 at Indian Wells, along with Majoli, who made SF in 1994 (both aged 16 years, 199 days)



Played only two ITF tournaments before making WTA main draw debut at 2017 Miami (l. Townsend in 3s), with Grand Slam bow coming at 2017 Roland Garros (l. Nara in 1r)



In juniors, won US Open girls' singles in 2017 (d. Gauff in F) and was R-Up at 2016 Roland Garros; reached No.2 in junior world rankings



Made professional debut at 2016 US Open qualifying (l. Hozumi in 2r)