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Amanda
Anisimova

USA
24 yrs
5' 11" (1.80m)
Current Singles Rank
10
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
17 / 10
Prize Money
$1,497,185

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Hendrik Vleeshouwers
  • Mother is Olga, who was born and raised in Moscow; sister is Maria Anisimova-Egee and lives in New York. Speaks English and Russian
  • Born in New Jersey but moved to Miami at age 3. Started playing tennis after going to her sister's practices every day and eventually developed a passion for the sport
  • Tennis idols growing up were Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova
  • Off the court enjoys music, running, writing, jet skiing and going to the beach. Has one dog named Miley

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

3

Height

5' 11" (1.80m)

Birthday

Aug 31, 2001 August 31, 2001

Birthplace

Miami Beach, FL, USA
Henrik Vleeshouwers
Hendrik Vleeshouwers

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (4): 2025 - Beijing, Doha
2022 - Melbourne 250 #2
2019 - Bogota

Finalist (5): 2025 - US Open, Wimbledon, Queen's Club
2024 - Toronto
2018 - Hiroshima

Career in Review

In 2025, won first two WTA 1000 titles of her career at Doha (d. Ostapenko in final) and Beijing (d. Noskova in final), and reached her first two Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon (l. Swiatek) and US Open (l. Sabalenka)

Made Top 20, Top 10 and Top 5 debuts during 2025, finishing the season at a career-high No.4 ranking

In 2024 made first WTA 1000 final of career at Toronto, finishing R-Up to Pegula (defeated No.3 Sabalenka en route). Also enjoyed run to R16 at Australian Open, her third time reaching that stage in Melbourne

Played a small number of tournaments in 2023 before taking a break away from the sport after Madrid in April

Lifted second career title at Melbourne Summer Set 2 (d. Sasnovich in F) in January 2022. Also in 2022, made SF at Charleston (l. Jabeur) and five further QFs, including at Wimbledon (l. Halep)

Ended 2021 season with 3r run at Indian Wells to secure her fourth consecutive Top-100 finish. Best results were QF runs at Parma and Bad Homburg

Opened 2020 with SF showing at Auckland, going on to reach 3r at US Open, Roland Garros and Doha; during Doha run, earned third career Top 10 win over No.7 Svitolina (l. Kuznetsova in 3r due to walkover)

Posted career best Grand Slam result with SF run at 2019 Roland Garros - first player (man or woman) born in 2000s to advance to this stage of a major. Scored maiden win over a Top 5 player during 2019 Roland Garros, upsetting No.3 and defending champion Halep in QF

Won maiden title at 2019 Bogota (d. Sharma in F); at 17y 222d was the youngest American to win a title since S. Williams at 1999 Indian Wells (17y 169d)

Made Top 100 debut at No.95 on September 17, 2018, after reaching first WTA final at Hiroshima (as qualifier, l. Hsieh)

Also in 2018, upset No.9 Kvitova to become the joint-youngest player to reach R16 at Indian Wells, along with Majoli, who made SF in 1994 (both aged 16 years, 199 days)

Played only two ITF tournaments before making WTA main draw debut at 2017 Miami (l. Townsend in 3s), with Grand Slam bow coming at 2017 Roland Garros (l. Nara in 1r)

In juniors, won US Open girls' singles in 2017 (d. Gauff in F) and was R-Up at 2016 Roland Garros; reached No.2 in junior world rankings

Made professional debut at 2016 US Open qualifying (l. Hozumi in 2r)

Latest Matches

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highlights
Amanda_Anisimova_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_0845

Anisimova eases past Sonmez in Cincinnati; to face Eala next

02:04
8h ago
Match Reaction

Anisimova, Pegula, Kostyuk rise to the occasion in rainy Toronto

3m read
1w ago
Amanda_Anisimova_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6765A
highlights

Anisimova passes stern test from Bartunkova in Toronto comeback

1w ago
Amanda_Anisimova_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6765A
05:00
Player Feature

Anisimova, Swiatek depart Wimbledon searching for answers

2m read
1mo ago
Iga_Swiatek_-_Wimbledon_Championships_2026_-_Day_2-DSC_0302
Match Reaction

Keys returns to Wimbledon fourth round with Anisimova upset

3m read
1mo ago
Madison Keys, 2026 Wimbledon R3 (Getty)
Match Reaction

Anisimova vs. Keys at Wimbledon promises Fourth of July fireworks

2m read
1mo ago
Amanda_Anisimova_-_Wimbledon_Championships_2026_-_Day_2-DSC_4047
Match Reaction

Former Wimbledon finalists Anisimova, Paolini, Pliskova all win on Day 2

3m read
1mo ago
Amanda Anisimova, 2026 Wimbledon R1 (Getty)