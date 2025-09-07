Stories
Montreux Ladies Open
The Montreux Nestle Open, also known as the Montreux Ladies Open, is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor clay courts in Montreux, Switzerland. Founded as an ITF tournament in 2017, this event was moved to the WTA 125 level in 2024. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete at the Montreux Tennis Club, whose clay courts are nestled between the trees and Lake Geneva.
Duration September 1 - September 7, 2025
Location MONTREUX ,SWITZERLAND
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
