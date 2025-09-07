Tournament background - 1112 - Montreux
Upcoming

Montreux Nestlé Open

MONTREUX • SWITZERLAND

Official Website
WTA 125

Clay

Tournament Starts in 114 Days
Sep 1 - Sep 7, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Montreux Ladies Open

The Montreux Nestle Open, also known as the Montreux Ladies Open, is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor clay courts in Montreux, Switzerland. Founded as an ITF tournament in 2017, this event was moved to the WTA 125 level in 2024. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete at the Montreux Tennis Club, whose clay courts are nestled between the trees and Lake Geneva.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 125
Duration September 1 - September 7, 2025
Location MONTREUX ,SWITZERLAND
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
Begu - 2024 Olympics

Watch: Begu takes traditional lake plunge after winning Montreux WTA 125

2m read
5mo ago