There is still a chance that the US Open title will come to Brazil.

No.22 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia moved into her first US Open quarterfinal with a gritty 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday.

Once again, Haddad Maia sets a new standard for Brazilian women's tennis this century. She is the first Brazilian woman to reach the US Open women's singles quarterfinals since Maria Bueno in 1968. (Gustavo Kuerten made US Open men's singles quarterfinals in 1999 and 2001.)

Beatriz Haddad Maia is emotional feeling the love in New York and from 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/I2X8CGoZSA — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2024

In their Labor Day clash, Haddad Maia needed a grueling 2 hours and 41 minutes to outlast Wozniacki, the US Open runner-up in 2009 and 2014. Left-handed Haddad Maia has won eight of her last nine matches, following a run to last week's Cleveland final.

Haddad Maia had never advanced beyond the second round at the US Open before this year, but the Brazilian No.1 is making up for it this time around in her fourth main-draw appearance in New York.

Haddad Maia will now try to make her second Grand Slam semifinal when she takes on Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Haddad Maia reached the Roland Garros semifinals last year, a result which propelled her to a career-high ranking of World No.10.

Haddad Maia will have her hands full with Muchova, another former Top 10 player and a US Open semifinalist last year. The Brazilian has lost all three of their previous meetings, most recently a three-setter on the hard courts of WTA 1000 Cincinnati last summer.

