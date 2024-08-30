No.6 seed Jessica Pegula returned to the quarterfinals of her home Grand Slam with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No.18 seed Diana Shnaider in the US Open Round of 16 on Labor Day.

US Open: Scores | Draw | Order of play

On Arthur Ashe Stadium, 30-year-old Pegula needed 1 hour and 27 minutes to fend off rising 20-year-old Shnaider, the youngest player to reach this week's Round of 16.

With the win, Pegula moves into her seventh career Grand Slam quarterfinal, and her second at the US Open. Buffalo, New York native Pegula previously made the elite eight in New York City in 2022.

Pegula extends her hot summer run in 2024, improving to an incredible 13-1 since the tour returned to North American hard courts. The American successfully defended her WTA 1000 National Bank Open title in Canada, then reached another WTA 1000 final in Cincinnati before suffering her only loss of the swing thus far to Aryna Sabalenka.

After a tough opening half of the year (which included missing the entire European clay-court swing prior to Wimbledon), former World No.3 Pegula has lined up another chance to make a long-awaited first Grand Slam semifinal. She has gone 0-for-6 in her prior Slam quarterfinals.

Another tough opponent awaits her in the quarters -- either World No.1 and 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek, or big-hitting No.16 seed Liudmila Samsonova. Swiatek was the one who knocked Pegula out in the 2022 US Open quarterfinals.

More to come...