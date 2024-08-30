NEW YORK -- Karolina Muchova may come from a footballing family, but when it comes to modeling tennis, only one player captured her imagination: Roger Federer.

On Monday at the US Open, Muchova notched yet another Top 5 win at a Grand Slam, defeating No.5 Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3 to return to the semifinals in New York. On her way to the win, Muchova paid tribute to her idol with a perfectly constructed move named after Federer -- The Sneak Attack by Roger, or "SABR" for short.

At 4-3 in the first set, Muchova took a backhand return early and immediately followed in the return to the net. From there, Paolini tested the nimble Czech's hands at the net, forcing Muchova to come out with four sublime forehand volleys to win the swashbuckling point.

Watch the Federer-esque point below:

Karolina Muchova with the SABR! 🤺 pic.twitter.com/RiEAh3Whct — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2024

"Even if we look back on videos when I was really young," Muchova said last yea, "you would still find me going to the net and playing drop shots. So it was, I would say [this attacking style was] always there.

"Of course then later when I was a little older I was looking up to Roger Federer. I liked his aggressive game and coming to the net and slices. For sure I took something from that and from other players, as well."

After her win over Paolini on Monday, Muchova was asked about her classic and dynamic game-style, one that flies in the face of the baseline conventions of the modern game.

"I can't tell if it's unique, but yeah, I just like to change it up," Muchova said. "I like to do what I do basically going to the net and actually play a game, you know. Have more fun; not just grind back and play forehands/backhands.

"It's how I see the game. It's how I like to play it. It's the things that I like to as well improve in practices and then bring it on the court."