NEW YORK -- The stars of sport, fashion and the arts were out in force to watch the US Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula on Saturday night. Olympic gold medalists Steph Curry and Noah Lyles, F1 star Lewis Hamilton, writer and actress Tina Fey were just some of the A-List stars in the seats on Arthur Ashe Stadium

Curry and his wife Ayesha arrived early to get settled in their seats for the big show.

The stars are beginning to arrive!@StephenCurry30 in the house. pic.twitter.com/jmNmmxKJRm — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

Al Bello/Getty Images

Former Saturday Night Live and "Mean Girls" writer Fey was happy to join in the festivities as she sat next to her husband, composer Jeff Richmond.

Fresh off his trip to Paris for the Olympics, @FlavorFlav is ready for tennis! pic.twitter.com/quhJ5r81gw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

Rapper Flava Flav is one of the biggest and most visible supporters of women's sports, a fact cemented this summer with his sponsorship of the USA Women's Water Polo team.

fastest 🏃‍♂️ & 🏎️



taking a backseat to watch the women's #USOpen final 👏pic.twitter.com/HaPxyTwn4W — wta (@WTA) September 7, 2024

Lyles and Hamilton exchanged notes as they sat alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who was honored by the USTA on Friday with a special paver on the Avenue of Aces for her long-time support of the USTA Foundation, the USTA’s philanthropic arm.

Al Bello/Getty Images

It's not Championship Weekend without the one and only Billie Jean King.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Does the "B" stand for "Buffalo"? Probably not. Actor and director John Krasinski, who is from Boston, brought his daughter to the match.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Please send one Honey Deuce and one Marg-Aryna to actors Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy.