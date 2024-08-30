Camila Osorio pulled off a tremendous feat on Wednesday, battling back from 5-0 down in the third set to stun No.7 seed Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 7-5 and move into the Guadalajara Open AKRON quarterfinals.

Guadalajara: Scores | Order of Play | Draws



The Colombian successfully fought through the 3-hour and 21-minute marathon despite having to take a medical time-out before the third set. Osorio was rubbing her shoulder after a double fault deep in the second-set tiebreak, prior to the physio coming out on court.

Kudermetova appeared to have her first quarterfinal since April lined up, winning five straight games to take the commanding lead in the third set. But the former World No.9 never got to match point, and a determined Osorio built her comeback step by step.

World No.80 Osorio picked off the next seven games in a row to seal victory and notch the 19th Top 50 win of her career. She matches the Guadalajara Open AKRON result by her compatriot Emiliana Arango, who reached the quarterfinals at this event last year.

Osorio will now face Kamilla Rakhimova for a spot in the semifinals. Osorio has defeated Rakhimova in both of their previous meetings.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rakhimova advanced to the quarterfinals when No.3 seed Victoria Azarenka retired from their match with a right shoulder injury. Rakhimova was leading 6-2, 3-0 when former World No.1 Azarenka stopped play.

Despite the retirement by 19th-ranked Azarenka, this still counts as Rakhimova's first career Top 20 win. The 23-year-old had been 0-6 against Top 20 opposition before Wednesday.

World No.89 Rakhimova is on a roll in Guadalajara, having won seven consecutive matches in this city over the past 10 days. She grabbed her first career WTA 125 title last week in Guadalajara.

Riding the wave 🌊



Olivia Gadecki is into her FIRST ever Hologic WTA quarterfinal!#GDLOpenAKRONxSantander pic.twitter.com/Z8ONVJ0Fta — wta (@WTA) September 12, 2024

Gadecki topples Collins: Wednesday's night session featured a big upset as qualifier Olivia Gadecki of Australia dismissed No.2 seed Danielle Collins of the United States 6-3, 6-3.

It is a milestone win for Gadecki, who makes the first WTA quarterfinal of her career. The 22-year-old also improves to 2-1 against Top 20 players by beating 11th-ranked Collins. Gadecki's previous Top 20 win came over then-No.4 Sofia Kenin back in 2021.

World No.152 Gadecki converted four of her nine break points and won 68 percent of second-serve return points during the 84-minute victory.

Collins, meanwhile, had 35 unforced errors in the match, including eight double faults. The 30-year-old, who made a Top 10 return earlier this year, has lost her last three matches since her injury retirement in her Olympic quarterfinal match versus World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Gadecki will now have her first career meeting with former Top 20 player Martina Trevisan of Italy in the quarterfinals. Trevisan made her second straight quarterfinal at this event by eliminating the last Mexican hope standing, Renata Zarazua, 6-4, 6-3.