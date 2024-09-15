Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki has pushed her breakthrough week on the Hologic WTA Tour all the way into her first career final. The 22-year-old Gadecki defeated Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Guadalajara Open AKRON championship match.

Gadecki will face No.5 seed Magdalena Frech of Poland for the title. Frech made her second WTA final of the year by toppling No.4 seed Caroline Garcia of France 7-6(4), 7-5, battling back from behind in both sets.

It will be the first meeting between Gadecki and Frech, with the winner clinching their first WTA singles title, and at WTA 500-level no less. Both of this week's tour events (here and in Monastir, Tunisia) are guaranteed first-time WTA singles champions.

Gadecki fast facts: This week's run is a huge change of fortune for Gadecki, who had never reached a WTA quarterfinal until this week. In fact, before Guadalajara, Gadecki had not won a tour-level match since January.

No.152 Gadecki is the third-lowest-ranked player to make a WTA final this year. Only No.228 Bianca Andreescu at 's-Hertogenbosch and No.190 Ajla Tomljanovic at Birmingham were ranked lower; neither won those titles, so Gadecki would be this year's lowest-ranked champion if she wins on Sunday.

Gadecki and her compatriot Tomljanovic are the only Australian finalists on tour so far this year. Gadecki is aiming to become the first Aussie WTA titlist since former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty won the 2022 Australian Open right before her retirement.

In her main-draw run, Gadecki started by toppling former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, then beat No.2 seed Danielle Collins in the second round for her second career Top 20 win.

Match moments: In Saturday's semifinal, Gadecki took charge by cranking a huge forehand angle crosscourt to break for 4-2 in the first set. The Australian reeled off the last four games of the opening frame, never facing a break point in that set.

Gadecki moved ahead by a quick break in the second set as well, but Osorio at last pulled off a break to get back on serve at 4-3. The Colombian found some strong volleys at the tail end of that set, but it was not enough as Gadecki powered to another break for 5-3.

Serving for the match, Gadecki had to stare down two break points, but she swatted both of Osorio's opportunities away with service winners. On Gadecki's first match point, Osorio sent a forehand long, and the qualifier moved into the final.

Frech twists: By winning the night semifinal, Frech continued her own summer surge. The Polish No.3 made the first WTA singles final of her career on the clay of Prague in July, and she is now in her first WTA 500 final and her first hard-court final.

Currently ranked World No.43, just one spot below her career-high ranking, Frech is having a career-best season at the age of 26. Frech showed off her mettle in Saturday night's clash, where she survived various twists and turns before defeating former World No.4 Garcia.

Frech fell behind an immediate break in the first set, eventually trailing 3-0. She then had to save two set points at 5-3 before regaining parity. In the tiebreak, Frech fell behind 3-0 before reeling off six of the next seven points to stun Garcia and take the one-set lead.

Frech had another deficit to overcome in the second set, going down 3-0 again -- but that was a double-break this time. Once more, the Pole stormed back, capturing victory in straight sets after 2 hours and 6 minutes of play.