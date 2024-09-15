SEOUL -- World No.13 Daria Kasatkina leads the draw at the Korea Open, a WTA 500 tournament that kicks off the Hologic WTA Tour's fall Asian swing.

Kasatkina is the top seed in Seoul after World No.1 Iga Swiatek withdrew ahead of the draw due to a change in schedule.

Kasatkina anchors the top quarter along with No.8 seed Yuan Yue. The section features two US Open champions in Emma Raducanu, who will face America's Peyton Stearns in the first round, and Sloane Stephens, who takes on compatriot Hailey Baptiste.

No.2 seed Samsonova and No.6 seed Yulia Putintseva are the top seeds in the last quarter. Putintseva faces a tough first round against No.46 Amanda Anismova, who made her first WTA 1000 final over the summer in Toronto.

The top four seeds in Seoul, No.1 Kasatkina, No.2 Liudmila Samsonova, No.3 Beatriz Haddad Maia, and No.4 Diana Shnaider will receive opening-round byes.

Main draw play begins on Monday, Sept.16.