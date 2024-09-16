The field for next month’s Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters was confirmed at a press conference Tuesday, with the third edition of the eight-woman invitational set to take place at the Grand Duchy’s Coque Arena from Oct. 17-20.

In May, it was announced that the lineup for the first time would include former WTA World No.1 Ana Ivanovic, alongside Germany’s Andrea Petkovic -- who was defeated by Anett Kontaveit in last year’s title bout -- and Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens.

Now another former No.1, Martina Hingis, has signed on to play the tournament for the second time. Rounding out the draw and making their debut at the event will be 2016 WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova, 2015 US Open champion Flavia Pennetta, former British No.1 Laura Robson and 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova.

From its first staging in 2022, when Kim Clijsters defeated Hingis in the final, the legends tournament has enjoyed strong support from Luxembourg’s royal family, government, business community and fans.

In 2007, Ivanovic edged Daniela Hantuchova to win the WTA event that for 25 years was the precursor to the current prize money exhibition format. Earlier this year, former World No.5 Hantuchova, who competed in the first two stagings of the invitational, was made a special ambassador for the event.

“What a dream lineup we have got this year,” Hantuchova said. “It’s really a testament to the athleticism of our former WTA Tour players, that they are able to maintain the shape and form to compete at an amazing level.

“The field is so strong, with such a variety of talent from across Europe -- putting my commentary hat on, I couldn’t pick a favorite. But I have checked on all the girls and they are into their training, big time. I know how much it hurts at times, being back on the court and in the gym, so huge respect to all of them.”

On the sidelines of this year’s action, a gala dinner will be highlighted by the presentation of the annual Jana Novotna Award to one of the players, in recognition of her contribution to growing women’s tennis.

Charitable initiatives supported by the WTA Foundation will include kids’ clinics and a demonstration of blind tennis, while former Luxembourg No.1 Mandy Minella will join a panel discussion with the theme of ‘Sport, Showbusiness and Equality of Opportunity.’

“One thing’s for sure, it’s going to be a lot of fun on and off court,” Hantuchova said. “Luxembourg continues to provide a wonderful platform for women’s tennis and the fans are in for a treat.”