Three Top 10 players and two other Grand Slam winners are among the players who will suit up for their respective nations at November's Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The event will be held from Nov. 13-20 at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain. Canada are the defending champions, and its effort for a title defense will be anchored by 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, and recent Guadalajara semifinalist Marina Stakusic. The 12 nations that qualified by virtue of their 2023 results in the competition, or by winning a qualifying round tie in April, will compete in a knockout draw for the right to be named Billie Jean King Cup champion.

The highest-ranked player named to her country's team is US Open finalist and World No.3 Jessica Pegula, and she'll be joined on the U.S. team by World No.10 Danielle Collins in what will likely be the final event of her tennis career. World No.5 Jasmine Paolini, the Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist, headlines an Italian team which was runner-up a year ago and also features her Paris Olympic gold-medal winning partner Sara Errani.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu have been named for the Japanese and British teams, respectively. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka competed in Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in three years in Japan's 3-1 qualifying round against Kazakhstan, and earned her first win since 2018 over Yulia Putintseva. 2021 US Open champion Raducanu also made a winning return to Billie Jean King Cup play in April, winning both of her singles matches in Great Britain's 3-1 win over France from a set down. 

Other notable names set to compete for their countries include former World No.2 Paula Badosa for Spain; two-time defending US Open semifinalist and 2023 Roland Garros finalist Karolina Muchova for the Czech Republic; recently-crowned Guadalajara Open AKRON champion Magda Linette for Poland; newly-minted Australian No.1 Olivia Gadecki, who cracked the Top 100 by finishing runner-up to Frech in Guadalajara; and Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who finished in fourth place at the Paris Games.

Seven of the 12 countries will be captained by former Hologic WTA Tour players, including International Tennis Hall of Famer and former World No.1 Lindsay Davenport as U.S. captain.

The full rosters for each team competing at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals can be found below.
 
Australia 
Olivia Gadecki 
Daria Saville 
Ajla Tomljanovic 
Ellen Perez 
Captain: Samantha Stosur  
 
Canada 
Leylah Fernandez 
Marina Stakusic  
Rebecca Marino 
Bianca Andreescu 
Gabriela Dabrowski 
Captain: Heidi El Tabakh  
 
Czechia 
Linda Noskova 
Katerina Siniakova 
Marie Bouzkova 
Karolina Muchova 
Captain: Petr Pala  
 
Great Britain 
Katie Boulter 
Emma Raducanu  
Harriet Dart 
Heather Watson 
Olivia Nicholls 
Captain: Anne Keothavong  
 
Germany 
Tatjana Maria 
Jule Niemeier 
Laura Siegemund 
Eva Lys 
Captain: Rainer Schüttler  
 
Italy 
Jasmine Paolini 
Elisabetta Cocciaretto 
Martina Trevisan 
Lucia Bronzetti 
Sara Errani 
Captain: Tathiana Garbin 
 
Japan 
Moyuka Uchijima 
Naomi Osaka 
Nao Hibino 
Eri Hozumi 
Shuko Aoyama 
Captain: Ai Sugiyama  
 
Poland 
Magdalena Fręch 
Magda Linette 
Maja Chwalinska 
Katarzyna Kawa 
Captain: Dawid Celt  
 
Romania 
Jaqueline Cristian 
Ana Bogdan 
Elena Gabriela Ruse 
Alexia Anca Todoni 
Monica Niculescu 
Captain: Horia Tecau  
 
Slovakia 
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova  
Rebecca Sramkova  
Viktoria Hruncakova  
Renata Jamrichova  
Tereza Mihalikova  
Captain: Matej Liptak 
 
Spain 
Paula Badosa
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 
Cristina Bucsa 
Nuria Parrizas Diaz  
Sara Sorribes Tormo  
Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues  
 
USA 
Jessica Pegula 
Danielle Collins 
Caroline Dolehide 
Taylor Townsend 
Peyton Stearns 
Captain: Lindsay Davenport 