Three Top 10 players and two other Grand Slam winners are among the players who will suit up for their respective nations at November's Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The event will be held from Nov. 13-20 at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain. Canada are the defending champions, and its effort for a title defense will be anchored by 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, and recent Guadalajara semifinalist Marina Stakusic. The 12 nations that qualified by virtue of their 2023 results in the competition, or by winning a qualifying round tie in April, will compete in a knockout draw for the right to be named Billie Jean King Cup champion.

The highest-ranked player named to her country's team is US Open finalist and World No.3 Jessica Pegula, and she'll be joined on the U.S. team by World No.10 Danielle Collins in what will likely be the final event of her tennis career. World No.5 Jasmine Paolini, the Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist, headlines an Italian team which was runner-up a year ago and also features her Paris Olympic gold-medal winning partner Sara Errani.

Forza! 🇮🇹



Team Italy are ready to bring the heat 🤩#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/lZG58JbK3P — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) September 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu have been named for the Japanese and British teams, respectively. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka competed in Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in three years in Japan's 3-1 qualifying round against Kazakhstan, and earned her first win since 2018 over Yulia Putintseva. 2021 US Open champion Raducanu also made a winning return to Billie Jean King Cup play in April, winning both of her singles matches in Great Britain's 3-1 win over France from a set down.

Other notable names set to compete for their countries include former World No.2 Paula Badosa for Spain; two-time defending US Open semifinalist and 2023 Roland Garros finalist Karolina Muchova for the Czech Republic; recently-crowned Guadalajara Open AKRON champion Magda Linette for Poland; newly-minted Australian No.1 Olivia Gadecki, who cracked the Top 100 by finishing runner-up to Frech in Guadalajara; and Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who finished in fourth place at the Paris Games.

Seven of the 12 countries will be captained by former Hologic WTA Tour players, including International Tennis Hall of Famer and former World No.1 Lindsay Davenport as U.S. captain.

The full rosters for each team competing at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals can be found below. Australia

Olivia Gadecki

Daria Saville

Ajla Tomljanovic

Ellen Perez

Captain: Samantha Stosur Canada

Leylah Fernandez

Marina Stakusic

Rebecca Marino

Bianca Andreescu

Gabriela Dabrowski

Captain: Heidi El Tabakh Czechia

Linda Noskova

Katerina Siniakova

Marie Bouzkova

Karolina Muchova

Captain: Petr Pala Great Britain

Katie Boulter

Emma Raducanu

Harriet Dart

Heather Watson

Olivia Nicholls

Captain: Anne Keothavong Germany

Tatjana Maria

Jule Niemeier

Laura Siegemund

Eva Lys

Captain: Rainer Schüttler Italy

Jasmine Paolini

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Martina Trevisan

Lucia Bronzetti

Sara Errani

Captain: Tathiana Garbin