Zhang Shuai's resurgent run to the China Open quarterfinals has the 35-year-old dreaming once again. After losing 24 straight matches over the last 18 months, Zhang picked up four victories this week at the WTA 1000 event to reach her third quarterfinal in Beijing before her tournament ended on Thursday at the hands of another player in the midst of her own rise back up the rankings: former World No.2 Paula Badosa.

But the former World No.22, ranked No.595 when she arrived in Beijing to compete as a wild card, admitted after the match that her unexpected run has revitalized her career.

"After the losing streak, I was asking myself as well as my team and my coach if I want to continue my professional career," Zhang told press after the match. "Before my plan is play more doubles, focus on doubles. But now I think I have to change the plan."

Already entered in the upcoming WTA 1000 Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open on a protected ranking, Zhang says she also hopes to play the WTA 250 tournaments in Ningbo and Guangzhou before year's end -- in the hopes of capitalizing on her newly-found singles momentum to return to the Top 200 and make the cut for Grand Slam qualifying draws in 2025. More firmly cemented in doubles, where she's currently No.30, she will nonetheless enter the Chinese events with compatriot Yang Zhaoxuan, a former No.9 in doubles who is working her way back from a knee injury.

But her efforts in Beijing have Zhang wanting more. Thoughts of retirement are now replaced by how much she still has left to give. Zhang did not drop down to play an ITF event during her 18-month drought, but she's now ready to forge ahead.

"I'm happy my coach could not see 600 ranking anymore. So now it's 200. I [will] try my best in Wuhan, the last couple of tournaments in China. Let's see how far I can go," she said.

"I'm really looking forward for the next year. I have some plans for the doubles. I play with Kik [Mladenovic]. We try our best to first singles, try to back to the Top 100, then try to win some Grand Slam or some big tournament."

It wouldn't be the first time that Zhang's switched gears in her career.

She famously was considering retirement ahead of the 2016 Australian Open, where she stunned then-World No.2 Simona Halep in the first round for her first Grand Slam main-draw win en route to the quarterfinals.

Then, more than once in recent seasons, she wanted to end her tennis career and pursue higher education. After the Tokyo Olympics, she wanted to earn a master's degree at the Beijing Sports University, but was not accepted to the program because, much to her amusement, being a Grand Slam champion in doubles was not considered a "World Champion" for admission purposes.

Last year, while injured, she applied to be a tennis coach at Beijing's Tsinghua University, but was passed over because she did not have a residence permit in the city.

"To me I think in my life there were so many lessons in my tennis career," Zhang said. "There are so many times I wanted to give up. At this age, should I choose a different lifestyle?"

"I did not have any other options. I had to continue my path on the tour. ... My life, my experience forced me into this position. I could only play well. To my surprise, I could play at this level in this tournament. I thank those schools for not accepting me."

A popular figure in the Hologic WTA Tour locker room, Zhang also has the support of her peers -- something that has never wavered, no matter how much things have changed.

"Paula tell me I have to play. Don't retire. A lot players and coaches tell me I'm play[ing] so good still, top level," she added. "Countless times those players and coaches said that to me. I appreciate that. I appreciate that kind of encouragement, especially after this match, a very tough match.

"I will listen to them because they are the professionals here. You always have to listen to the experts no matter where you work. The coaches, the players are the experts of this field. I will listen to the experts. I will continue."