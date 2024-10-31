RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Live tennis from the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF will be shown by CCTV-5, China’s leading sports broadcaster, following a new deal announced by WTA Ventures and China Media Group (CMG).



The deal means audiences across Chinese mainland and Macau SAR will have the chance to watch Zheng Qinwen, the World No.7, as she competes in the year-end championship for the first time.



The crown jewel of the Hologic WTA Tour season, the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF will feature the top eight singles players and doubles teams worldwide, competing for the year-end championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Nov. 2 to 9. China’s Zheng qualified for the WTA Finals after a strong finish to the season in which she won 12 of 14 matches in the Asian swing, including her third title of the year at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.



As part of the deal with CMG, all of Zheng’s matches at the 2024 WTA Finals will be broadcast on the CCTV-5 linear channel. Other matches and clips will be made available on CMG’s digital services, including the CMG Mobile app, the CCTV Sports app, CCTV websites and mobile apps.



The deal continues CMG’s support for the Hologic WTA Tour, following its role as official broadcaster for the recent China Open in Beijing and the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open.



Marina Storti, Chief Executive of WTA Ventures, said: “Tennis is more popular than ever in China, and it is great news that fans will be able to enjoy the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF on CCTV’s linear and digital platforms. Zheng Qinwen is heading to Riyadh after an outstanding season, and I am sure that her many fans in China will be excited to follow her challenge for the title.



“China is an important market for the global growth of tennis, and we are pleased to be working with CMG to bring our crown-jewel event to an even wider audience. I have no doubt that fans can look forward to some breathtaking action from the WTA’s top players.”